With a big, contentious election still going on and with Veterans Day on Wednesday, it might be a good time to look at just why America is a great place. That is because of citizens willing to serve their country with dedication and with sacrifice.
I recently talked with Dalton architect Gregg Sims about his service in Vietnam and his experiences during the Battle of Dai Do, the biggest battle in Vietnam that I had never heard of.
If you don’t know Gregg, you know his work. His projects include Dalton High School, the modern George Spence house on the corner of Castle Road and Beverly Drive and work on restoring and remodeling the old post office. But maybe you didn’t know that as a young, married man with two kids, he went to the Far East to serve his country and the country of Vietnam as a Marine lieutenant.
Gregg is from Statham, Georgia, near Athens, and went to Winder-Barrow High School. He knew he wanted to be an architect and went to Georgia Tech to achieve that dream. But he volunteered for the Marines and went to Officer Training School and then The Basic School were he was trained as a combat officer. Overall he spent about five years in the Marines. He served as a second lieutenant, first lieutenant and eventually as a captain.
Here is his story and the story of the men that were there with him during this terrible fight. We pick up the story with his trip to Vietnam ...
The early years
He got to Vietnam on Oct. 29, 1967. He served in the Second Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. It’s known at the 2/4, nicknamed “The Magnificent Bastards." He was commander of E “Echo” Company. The unit's job would be to patrol and secure the area in the north of South Vietnam near the demilitarized zone, which of course, was anything but. While in Okinawa waiting to cross to Vietnam he would get copies of the military newspaper “Stars and Stripes” and was reading the obituaries of men he had been through training with.
His first impression of Vietnam: In-country for the first time he spent the night on the air strip in Da Nang with jets taking off every two minutes on missions. Then they moved in a helicopter for the first time to the battle zone and they came under fire. Gregg says it “lit up the sky as we flew in at night."
"I didn’t know enough to get scared at that point," he says. He just wanted to get back on the ground and get off the helicopter.
Joining the 2/4, all volunteers, he met James “Jim” Livingston, his commanding officer (and a friend to this day). Livingston put him in charge of E Company (call name “Echo”). Livingston was also from Georgia and attended the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega as part of the military cadets there. He spoke with a Southern accent.
After a meeting with his lieutenants from other places like New Jersey and the Midwest, the other officers would gather around Gregg outside the tent and ask “What did he just say?” Gregg would translate from Southern to English.
“I knew I could understand every word he said and I knew he was dead serious about his business," Gregg said.
The battle
The Battle of Dai Do started when four battalions of the North Vietnamese army moved south through the demilitarized zone and into pre-prepared bunkers and trenches near the Bo Dieu River. Their mission was to cut off supplies to a major base that was being maintained by the Navy up the river. The center of their positions was around the village of Dai Do. They first fired on boats coming up the river and the Marines responded by moving in to clear them out. The 800 marines that went in didn’t realize they were going up against anywhere from 6,000 to 10,000 North Vietnamese.
The Marines went across the river to engage the enemy. Simms’ unit, Echo Company, was on the far left flank on Highway 1 guarding a bridge. They could hear the fighting a short distance away. The marines were calling in air strikes as well as artillery from land batteries and naval vessels offshore. The Vietnamese did not have air power but they did have artillery and heavy small arms.
Echo knew they were going into battle the next day so the higher ups sent in steaks and ice cream that night, but they could only eat the ice cream because Sims would not let them build fires at night in case the enemy spotted their positions. The next morning they headed toward the sound of guns.
There was a creek they had to wade across to get to the battlefield. Gregg knows it was five feet deep because as he crossed it the water was up to his nose. Capt. Livingston had the tall guys go in and space themselves along to help shore up the crossing for the shorter guys and in passing the equipment over.
Livingston passed him and said “Isn’t this a wonderful day we have today?”
“Yeah this is great,” thought Simms, up to his nose in water.
They arrived on the battlefield on May 1, 1968. Their main fight would be the next day. During the night the enemy would probe their positions, moving up to fire at the Americans and then move back.
On May 2, 1968, they moved forward in the faint light of pre-dawn. Echo Company was in the middle between G “Golf” on the right and H “Hotel” on the left. Echo was a little behind to act as support. They pushed up and fought from bunker to bunker and trench to trench. The area had a sandy soil and little villages dotted around open rice paddies. The men would even try and hunker down in the ruts in the dirt roads to find cover.
Gregg commanded his men and directed their fire. To direct fire, the radio man reports during the fight what the higher ups want done. With the noise, no one could hear very well and they had to shout. Gregg lined the men up and moved forward. As an officer he carried a .45 pistol and never actually fired a shot in battle.
The marines moved forward pushing the enemy back bunker to bunker. They advanced through Dai Do and onward.
“The thing I most remember is the chaos," says Gregg.
The battlefield smelled like gun smoke and is an incessant roar of yells, rifles firing and huge explosions. Soldiers could fire at the differing sounds of the American vs. Vietnamese weapons. Tanks have a distinct sound. The ship fire has a whistle to it. The battle was push and pull, forward and backward ... then Livingston ordered something from the 1800s.
“Fix bayonets!”
Gregg remembers the order.
“We could see the enemy and so it made sense,” Sims said.
He looked around to make sure the men had theirs out. He only had a knife and his pistol. They could see the enemy in front of them. The enemy was ahead and in the trees and fire was coming from the flanks as well as from up front.
“They knew we were coming and were willing to die for whatever it was they believed in. The only place they weren’t firing at us was from the rear," he said.
The men charged.
Wounded
During this part of the battle Gregg was hit by an AK-47 bullet that entered his right side and exited his chest near his sternum. He at first didn’t feel anything. He didn’t feel anything because of fear and adrenaline. He doesn’t remember ever hurting on the battlefield.
“I knew I was hit but don’t remember exactly how," he said.
The bullet went through his lung and he coughed up blood. He was able to keep walking and fighting. He didn’t know how bad it was. Then he got hit a second time, this time by shrapnel in his right hip. This was an even more drastic wound causing a large gash that rendered him unable to walk. There was still no debilitating pain. His men came around him immediately to help.
“Let me give you something for pain," the medic said, meaning morphine.
Gregg turned it down because he wanted to be clear-headed and didn’t have pain at the time. Gregg put his arm around the shoulder of another man and they took him to the creek bank. Rounds were still hitting around them as they put him on a skimmer boat that could go up in shallow water and was ferrying wounded.
He went to the command post, then by helicopter to a base and eventually ended up in hospital in Japan with a gashed hip and a collapsed, shot lung. Overall casualties for the 2/4 were 81 dead and 397 wounded.
Gregg wanted to make sure this story was about the men he served with. Capt. Livingston got the Medal of Honor for the attack where he was wounded and also Capt. Vargas received the Medal of Honor for going back into heavy fire seven times to rescue his wounded men. Simms received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. All this while he was married with two small children.
He thinks back to the Vietnamese people he fought for and the lucky ones that got to America to live out the dream of opportunity they had for their own country.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
