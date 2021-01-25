I was looking out the window at the cold, rainy, yucky, overcast, muddy, typical North Georgia winter day and I thought, "Well, it could be worse ... I could be out there in it." And then I remembered people used to have to be out in it.
I was thinking back about some 150 years ago when the Confederate Army was bivouacked here in the winter of 1863-1864 and just to the north, centered in Chattanooga, the Northern troops were camped out in the same weather. After the battles for Chattanooga, the two armies took the typical winter break of 19th century armies. If you look back at history from those years and before, you'll see almost all battles were fought between spring and autumn with combatants taking a winter break.
Remember what happened to Napoleon on his retreat from Russia in the middle of winter? Those soldiers, with hundreds of them freezing to death each night, were definitely not dreaming of a white Christmas.
On the move
During the warm months the armies during the Civil War were on the move, advancing here, campaigning there and always on the march. Because of the supplies needed for those masses of men, a lot of time the movements were focused along the railroad lines.
Such was the case for the rebel army retreating to Dalton. The railroad was here and they could get supplies from the areas to the south. The same thing with the yankees in Chattanooga, as their railroad supply lines went back to Nashville and beyond. While the Confederates were here, part of the goal was to resupply the army and build up its strength after the defeats at Chattanooga.
And there was the one great practical reason to stop fighting over the winter and that's because ... it was winter. The weather was bad and unpredictable. They didn't have weathermen back then, just old guys with corns on their toes going "My corns are aching ... it's gonna rain." The best they had were gazers at the sky who would stare at the sky and proclaim "Looks like snow." That kind of prognostication isn't helpful in a realistic way. There was always the chance that you would head out on a nice, sunny 50 degree winter morning and by late afternoon you would be in 20 degree sleet and rain. That's not a good time to start a battle.
Wet and muddy winter months
The winter months are pretty wet as well as cold. The soldiers called the conditions that resulted from the rain "General Mud," because the mud could give out its own orders on when and how you got from point A to point B, or if you could move at all. This was a time when almost every road was a dirt road. And of course around here, they weren't dirt turned to mud with winter rains, they were Georgia red clay turned to a sticking clay mess.
Have you walked through that kind of mud? Each step ads another layer of the red clay to the bottom of your shoes until you are trying to clump and slide around on what seems to be bricks that haven't been kiln dried yet. Imagine what 10,000 men marching through that stuff would do to a road and how fast they could even go. Now add horses, supply wagons and cannons that weigh more than half a ton and you've got a bogged-down traffic jam. Better to stay put and just drill when the weather was nice.
In dire situations where there was a muddy patch or the army had to move, one way to deal with the muddy, rutted roads was to build a "corduroy road." Named after the ribbed fabric, trees were chopped down by the engineers, or "sappers," and laid in the roadway making basically a wooden roadway, like a bridge laid directly on the ground. The trees went down with only the branches chopped off; planks weren't made from the wood. That would have required a saw mill and time. These corduroy roads were effective for a while but eventually sank in the mud, wore out or just eventually rotted.
A place to stay
When on the move, the army slept in tents but in winter quarters they had time to build more substantive housing. They built small huts or cabins where groups of men would be housed together. The huts they built around here were as clever and well built as the men could make them. Some where like log cabins, others like a type of dugout with log walls and the tents used for the roofs.
In others, the whole construction was of wood and planks with wooden roofs, and when they had time and desire, there are even pictures of winter camp structures with shingled roofs. Some of the huts had peaked roofs and some were flat roofed, with just enough of a slope to them for the water to run off. If there were split rail fences around or an abandoned barn that could be torn apart for the lumber, the winter housing could be pretty nice -- all things considered. With time and wood they would build a corduroy sidewalk in front of the huts. Like always, if you were an officer you probably got a house, and the higher the rank the bigger the house.
For warmth, a wooden roof was better than a tent on top. Many of them were designed with fireplaces and chimneys. The chimneys might be made out of wood but then coated on the inside surface with mud (or red clay) to insulate the structure from catching fire. Some chimneys were made from barrels stuck on top. The fire pit inside might be of stone or just hard packed dirt. The inside of these places must have always smelled smoky, but considering that the soldiers weren't taking a shower every day that was probably a good thing.
A small fire in a tiny building like that could certainly be comfortably warm although somebody had to wake up every little bit overnight to keep wood on the fire. Of course if you pulled guard duty or picket duty, you were stuck out in whatever the weather threw at you. Meanwhile your buddies were back in the snug, little cabin.
The men built cots inside or layered hay to sleep on. The men were smart enough to sleep next to each other on cold nights to share warmth. Wrapped in all their clothes and a blanket, they all faced one direction on their side and if somebody wanted to roll over they would yell out "spoon!" and everybody would roll over, some even doing it automatically in their sleep. The "spoon" call came from them being like how spoons fit together in a drawer.
Sickness
Although the winter break gave the men the opportunity to build more substantial housing than the usual tents, there was the ever-present danger associated with both winter and having big groups of people crowded in together: illness.
They say you would hear a Civil War army camp before you saw it. The coughing was constant. More men died from disease during the war than were killed in combat. Considering they were constantly in the elements and surrounded by other sick men it's no wonder.
One of my friends from the area who had an ancestor in the war has his papers. He died of pneumonia in camp in Tennessee.
South of Dalton in the Five Springs area there was a separate hospital for soldiers with communicable diseases to try and keep them apart from the main army population. Medicine was primitive back then so much of your chance of surviving came down to your personal constitution and just how lucky you were.
Another plague, albeit a non-lethal one, was lice. With the men in such close quarters and with the wool and cotton clothes they had, lice was a constant hazard.
Meal time
Food was another issue for an army in winter camp. The main feed consisted of such things as dried beef and hardtack, a type of very hard, long-life army bread that looks like a giant saltine cracker. Hardtack was known to break men's teeth it was so hard.
On the road, the armies ate what they could get and often picked up local rations as well. An army marching by was a baaaaad thing to happen to a chicken. In camp for a lengthy time they could actually cook when they had the food.
Coffee was always on short supply for southern armies with the blockade in place and they often had to resort to chicory or other sources of ersatz coffee.
One food they would cook when time allowed they called cush (coosh). If you're interested in a winter camp meal, here's how to eat like a Civil War soldier. To make cush you fry all the fat out of some fatty bacon, pour water in the skillet and boil it. Add cornmeal and cook it, stirring, until it dries out. It's also called "cornmeal hash." Simple, but when you're hungry ...
So the next time you have to get up on a frosty, winter morning and run from your warm house to your car which will take about five minutes to heat up, think of those soldiers from the past that had to make do as best they could to keep warm all winter long.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
