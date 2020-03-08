The Creative Arts Guild hosts its 17th annual Spring for the Arts luncheon, fashion show, raffle and accessories art market on Thursday, March 19, at The Farm. Spring for the Arts Chairperson, Cindy McCreery and Co-Chairperson Alana Langford warmly invite the community to attend.
The event opens at 10:30 a.m. with an accessories art market and a raffle filled with specialty items, gift packages, gift certificates and guest passes from area businesses, organizations and arts supporters. The accessories art market will feature works by area artists including Melissa Herz of Herz Art, Linda Norman and Pretty Fly.
Following a luncheon, the always popular fashion show will feature spring fashions from participating retailers: Anna Ball White, CMI Designs, Inc., Cotton and Twine, Reese’s Fashion Gallery, The Fitting Room, The Pine Needle and The Studio
Support for 'Arts in Education'
The Guild’s Arts in Education programs consist of internal educational classes and workshops in dance, visual arts, music and gymnastics; field trip offerings; needs-based arts scholarships for Guild students; the annual Student Arts Expo (now on display through March 20); and the newest Arts in Education venture — Creative Connections — an annual professional development conference for all area school arts educators in all arts disciplines. A partnership with the O.N. Jonas Foundation has annually afforded invaluable artists in residence educational experiences for area students.
Guild Executive Director Amanda Brown explains: “The partnership between the Creative Arts Guild and the O.N. Jonas Foundation is instrumental in our collaborative ability to serve students at large in our area schools. The partnership provides artists in residence opportunities for our area students — striving to ensure that every child in our community may participate in the arts. The partnership is committed to broadening arts exposure and education for students in grades pre-K through 12 in Dalton city, Whitfield County and Murray County schools, the Elbert Shaw Regional Youth Detention Center, Crossroads Academy, Mountain Creek Academy, NorthStar School and for students from homeschool settings as well.”
Why 'Arts In Education' for the community?
Jennifer Phinney, director of school support for Dalton Public Schools explains: “The arts are a celebration of life, of the internal creative spirit that makes us human. The nurturing of that spirit is one of the most important things schools can do. The O.N. Jonas Foundation programs are a vital tool in that effort, bringing artists and experiences to our students that they might never have otherwise. Those opportunities make all the difference in a child’s life. We cannot thank the Jonas Foundation enough for their continued support of our students and our schools.”
Guild communications manager Jim Sneary said: “Research shows that arts education and exposure to all fine arts has numerous benefits including improved academic achievement, cultural awareness, inventiveness, social and emotional development and civic engagement. It also promotes self-directed learning, improves school attendance and sharpens critical and creative skills. Through the arts, students learn to design, collaborate, problem solve and express themselves effectively — skills which translate well into a strong foundation for business and commerce.”
The Guild’s Arts in Education programs work to ensure that all of the community’s children are engaged in the arts and are granted the benefits of art experiences.
'Creative Connections': Essential professional development for arts educators
The first Creative Connections Conference in October 2017 was born from the Guild's interest in supporting working artists and arts educators and was designed for area arts educators in all arts disciplines. From the germ of an idea to offer professional development experiences, the Guild and a team of administrators and arts educators designed the first conference. One-hundred teachers attended and CAG received tremendous positive feedback. One teacher said that in 30 years of teaching, Creative Connections was the “best professional development I have ever received." Due to the success and popularity of the original event, the Guild has hosted a Creative Connections Conference each year since then. Teachers attending the trainings have praised the session topics, facilitators, format and the overall organization of the event.
Ticket information and sponsorship opportunities
The Creative Arts Guild invites everyone to make reservations for the fashion show and luncheon and join in the fun for this great cause at The Farm. Tickets for Spring for the Arts 2020 are $50. Tickets are available now and there is still time to become a sponsor of this year’s event. Please RSVP by Thursday, March 12. For more information about sponsorship, or to buy tickets, visit www.creativeartsguild.org/events/annual-events/spring-for-the-arts or call Leanne Martin at (706) 217-6677.
