Will Scott: A wilderness year

Have you ever heard of the North Pond Hermit? For about 25 years he was a legend in a rural part of central Maine. Rumored to live deep in the woods, the hermit would emerge in warm-weather months, burglarizing cabins in a community called "The Ponds." He stole flashlights and frying pans, paperbacks and propane tanks. But most of all he took food: pounds of ground chuck, peanut butter, candy bars, marshmallow fluff -- whatever he could get his hands on.
This is actually how he got caught. The number of burglaries in the area had become so high that law enforcement installed high-tech surveillance equipment in the kitchen a summer camp that was one of the hermit's favorite targets. An off-duty policeman caught the hermit, hand in the cookie jar (coming out of the deep freezer).
Law enforcement didn't know what to expect from the hermit. Legend said he was a myth, a ghost or just a group of kids. Authorities certainly didn't expect Christopher Knight -- a long-missing boy from an hour away, now a middle-aged man. He didn't look gaunt and bearded like they might have expected. He was ... normal. He wore new jeans and a nice jacket. He had trimmed hair and was freshly shaven. He looked clean. The police wondered, who was this person?
Knight had wandered a little after high school. He didn't hold down a job for very long. He got bored with routine. When he was 22 he elected to drop everything and go on a road trip. He took his used car from Maine to Florida and back. It was on this trip that he decided that he wanted to be alone -- for good. He drove by his family home, long enough to see that someone was there and all was well, then he drove into the Maine woods, ditched his car and found a campsite that would be his home for 27 years of solitude.
His arrest and reentry in to society made national news, and captured the attention of the journalist Michael Finkel, who wrote Knight's story some years ago in the book "The Stranger in the Woods." Finkel was both fascinated and inspired by Knight. He too had felt that wilderness calling, going on long campouts and solitudinous, silent retreats, trying to delve into the source of some inner enchantment. But there was always a return home. As alluring as the woods were for Finkel, he always came back. So Finkel wondered why Knight could give up things like television and technology (he had missed the internet completely). But more importantly he lost work, relationship, human community. To this, Knight replied: all he wanted was peace and freedom. That's what he found in the wilderness.
This past week was the beginning of Lent, the 40-day season of the church year that commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent in the wilderness before beginning his ministry. In the church we use this as a time of preparation for Easter. We fast and unload the unnecessary things in our life hoping to be adequately prepared for the high point of our faith in the resurrection of Jesus at Easter.
My personal confession this year is I don't know what to give up; and that's because, thinking about the past year, it already feels like I have given up a lot. Maybe you feel that way, too. What do you give up when you have already spent so much time in the wilderness?
Lent seems especially poignant this year as it has been about a year since the major interruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not quite one year ago, our church made the choice to switch to a virtual service format, not wanting to risk spreading illness in what should be a safe place. For the past year, then, we've been in the wilderness. A few of us gather at church every Sunday to hold the service, while the rest of the church watches at home. Every congregation has had to come to their own solution about what works best. Most, I assume, are dealing with some serious interruptions to normalcy. Most have empty places where people should be.
For a lot of people life is returning to a semblance of normal. But for many more things are still different --masked children at school (or kids stuck at home); distance from family and friends maintained; church life still remote. We're still in the wilderness -- a good sight longer than 40 days, but hopefully not too much longer. (Certainly not 27 years like the North Pond Hermit.)
For all the challenge of the past year, though, there is great hope: in decreasing community case counts, in widespread vaccination, in the hope that things will become more and more normal until we hardly notice the interruptions. We'll be out of the wilderness. The sun will be shining.
But maybe, for one more season, we can remember the solitude, the separation, that may be preparing us for something else. For Jesus, the wilderness was preparation for his life's work, and ultimately his cross. For us: who knows? Maybe the past year will recede, and normal will return. Or maybe we'll remember that when everything else falls away, God promises to meet us in the wilderness, too: where peace and freedom find us.
Will Scott is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Dalton. His column appears the fourth Friday of the month.
