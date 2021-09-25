Will Scott: Faith for deep water

I will say that I am not much of a fisherman. I have some nostalgic memories of waking up far too early when visiting my grandparents over the summers. My grandfather would drive us into the wilds of West Tennessee while it was still dark. We’d retrieve bait from some shack in the woods which was, somehow, open at that ungodly hour — and, come to think of it, somehow open despite only selling worms and crickets.
Sometimes we’d go to someone’s property and launch a boat. Other times we’d stay on the shore. But despite my limited knowledge, I still remember when it was good to fish. Early morning, while it was still dark, in the quiet and reedy shallows. We might sometimes row into deep water, but that was rarely the place to get the fish — especially once the summer sun announced itself.
There is a story in the Gospel of Luke where Jesus calls Simon (Peter) to fish in just the wrong place. Jesus has been talking to a crowd on the beach, but they are kept at arm’s length. Jesus has boarded a boat, and he teaches from there. The crowd remains on shore. Then he asks Simon to launch into the deep water and let out his nets for a catch. The sunny spot in the middle of the lake is not the ideal place to do this; but Simon relents, and he nearly swamps his boat when he pulls up his full nets. It doesn’t make any sense, except for the presence of Jesus is in his boat. Jesus is right next to him.
It’s important to notice where everyone is in relation to Jesus. Simon is close. The crowd is now far away.
I would argue that the relative position of Jesus in the crowd is important, if only because physical proximity is a close stand-in for faith in much of the New Testament, and in much of our lives. We say things like, “I feel close to God.” Or, “with all I have going on, God feels rather distant right now.”
A woman in need of healing approaches Jesus, trusting that, if only she can reach out and touch the fringe of his cloak, she will be healed. Three friends bring a paralyzed man through the roof of a house, to cut through the crowd and enter the presence of the Lord. The call of God which is heard as a summons: “Come, follow me,” as if Jesus tells us, “Come a little closer.”
The inverse is true, too. When the disciples feel distant, when they’re scared or afraid, they scatter to the four winds, as in the scene of Jesus’ arrest. The low point in Peter’s life is when he denies Jesus in the courtyard of the high priest. “I do not know the man,” as if to underscore how far away from God he really is. When Jesus returns from the dead, the disciples want to reach out and touch him. They want to get closer again.
And then, Jesus, turns to Simon, whose boat he has borrowed, and says, “Put out into the deep water and let down your nets for a catch.”
We spend our lives in the shallows, or on the shoreline. And we should. That’s where our lives are. That’s where we make houses, and households. That’s where we find jobs and careers. That’s what takes up most of the ordinary work of our lives — getting the kids off to school, answering emails, filling the gas tank and picking up groceries. These are the PTO meetings and volunteer boards. This is the getting your car fixed, or cleaning out the gutters, or dredging up something from the fridge for dinner. That is, without a doubt, absolutely most of our lives. It’s familiar. We know the spots to look for the things we need.
It’s in the shallows until you find yourself called, dragged, pulled, whether you want to be there or not, somewhere else: in the deeps
Deeps of grief, or depression, or divorce. Deeps of aimlessness or wandering, or frustration. Deeps that remind you that your faith may not be big enough for what’s ahead.
Deeps are the continued pandemic existence that alternates your anxiety and boredom in endless conversation. You’ve been living through a pandemic and its attendant effects for a year and a half now. You know about deeps. Or maybe, some 20 years after 9/11, you can still dredge up those feelings of confusion and helplessness as you watched the world you know burn and tumble to the ground.
Whoever you are, you know that this is not what most of the experience of your life will be like; but that doesn’t make it any easier when you’re there. It’s not the familiar place to you. It’s not where you’d choose to go. And maybe, after all this time, you’ve realized, if you have any faith left, that it can be a shallows faith when you’re out in the deep water.
Simon goes out on the water, he casts his nets over the side of the boat, and pulls in a miraculous haul. There is no explanation for it, other than the presence of God in his boat. Notice where he is: not on the shoreline, waiting with the crowd; but in the deeps with Jesus, where the danger is, in the worst fishing spot on the lake, and that’s just where the miracle is, too. What matters to him — even in the ordinary work of his life — isn’t the reason or the familiarity or the comfort or his own competence or expertise.
The only thing in his life that makes a difference between empty nets and God’s miraculous abundance the presence of the Savior in his boat; and there is nothing else that makes a difference between a shallow and a deep faith.
Will Scott is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Dalton. His column appears the fourth Friday of the month.
