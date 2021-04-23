Will Scott: How do you know?

Gallup published a poll the other week showing that, for the first time, fewer than half of Americans report belonging to a church or religious community. The poll tracks pretty well with my experience, as fewer people I know go to church. It also predicts another important trend — that every time a poll like this gets reported my inbox will be flooded with worry: “Did you see this?” Yes, I saw it. I’ve been reading polls like this for a while.
This is a complex topic, that I can’t do justice to here; nor is it really what I want to write about. Part of the “problem” of the church today is that we look for pat answers for complex problems — or rather, I’d say, the culture generally puts pat answers in our mouths. This may explain the decline of church as much as anything, thinking that we have something —answers, advice, a way of life, anything — to offer the world beyond Jesus Christ. We want to give answers; Jesus brings us God’s mystery in the incarnation and resurrection.
Every Easter our church reads about doubting Thomas, who is the sort of person I think would be captured by the Gallup poll. Thomas wants to believe in something; but he is skeptical. Add following Easter, he finds himself alone, kicking dirt down the road. When his friends tell him that they have seen Jesus risen from the dead, he doesn’t believe them. “Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe,” he tells them.
If you jump ahead in the story, Thomas gets the opportunity to do just what he wants. Jesus appear to him and offers him the chance to see the wounds in his hands and his side. It’s a famous enough scene that there are plenty of depictions showing Thomas inspecting Jesus’ wounds closely. But in the story in the Gospel of John, the request doesn’t suggest that Thomas did anything like that. It simply elicits a confession: “My Lord, and my God!” Thomas, the questioner, the skeptic, the rationalist, becomes anything but.
Why does the rationalist give up so quickly? The proof is right in front of him. But, more than that, he is among friends — in a community where the risen Jesus is liable to appear. And I’m willing to bet that the experience of sharing something among friends deepens his faith in a way certainty never could.
The noted 20th-century philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein was famous for his rational skepticism, and also his departure from rationality at times (Wittgenstein allegedly threatened a visiting lecturer with a red-hot poker he removed from a fireplace). But even as a philosopher he knew there was more to knowing than his head. Wittgenstein wrote in his journal, concerning the resurrection of Jesus, “if I am to be REALLY saved, — what I need is certainty — not wisdom, dreams of speculation — and this certainty is faith. And faith is faith in what is needed by my heart, my soul, not my speculative intelligence. For it is my soul with its passions, as it were with its flesh and blood, that has to be saved, not my abstract mind.”
For the past year I’ve heard a lot of frustration from people — about COVID, illness, fear, worry, anger, politics, irresponsible neighbors and slow to respond institutions, including churches. But at the heart of all this I’ve heard one thing above all else: loneliness.
It has been a lonely year. It’s lonely for people who have avoided more public places, or not seen friends, or not shared a meal with another. And, to be clear, loneliness did not begin in the past year.
It’s lonely to be Thomas, stuck with grief, but not with people, as he is at the outset of his story. I’m reminded of the comment of Rachel Held Evans, the young writer and church commentator who died too young a couple of years ago. When she left her Evangelical church, feeling she could no longer exercise her faith there, her great concern was not a loss of a belief in God, it was, “Who will bring me casseroles when I have a baby?”
The pain of the last year isn’t necessarily a loss of belief in God but a feeling of the loss of the presence of God that comes from shared communal life. And the only thing I can say to that is that when it feels like things have gone away like they’ll never come back, when it feels like something has died, that it’s just there where the risen Jesus is likely to appear, sharing grace with the community born out of his wounded life.
Will Scott is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Dalton. His column appears the fourth Friday of the month.
