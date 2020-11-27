Will Scott: Ordinary miracles

This hasn’t been a banner year for completed plans. Even going into the pandemic I had hoped a little bit more time at home would afford the opportunity to read some neglected books, try some new recipes and stay in shape. Some eight months later, having spent more time at home than usual, I can safely say that I have read fewer books, tried fewer recipes and gotten pretty far out of shape (thanks, Thanksgiving!).
Maybe our capacity for change — anyone’s, really — is tested when tomorrow promises something exactly like today. We can adjust to change; but sameness is sometimes a challenge.
The South African missionary and theologian Andrew Murray diagnosed something like this as a common problem in the life of faith. When Jesus says, “Come to me” as in “Come to me and I will make you fishers of men,” or “Come to me all you who are weary and carrying heavy burdens and I will give you rest” we know what he means. We might even know what to say in reply: “Here I am Lord, send me” or “Speak, Lord, your servant is listening.” When we meet God, we receive something of an immeasurable benefit. An answered prayer. A new relationship. A calling. A redirected life.
Then the feeling wears off. It always goes away eventually. And we wonder how we can ever get it back.
Murray diagnosed this feeling as a challenge we all have. Jesus tells his disciples, “Come unto me” and we can basically figure out what that means. But we get an accompanying imperative from the Gospel of John that’s just as important, and that is: “Abide with me.” As Jesus prepares his disciples for his eventual absence; and as he reflects on the nature of faith, he tells them that it isn’t enough for them to enter into his presence but to stay there. And that’s not usually what we think of when we think of Jesus. He doesn’t invite us to a decision but to a life; and the point isn’t that you make it there once, but that you stay there. And it’s in the staying that the real challenge begins.
The writer Annie Dillard once said, “A day spent reading is a day wasted. But a life spent reading is a good life.” There is a difference between the overall shape of a life and the daily, lived experience of it. To borrow a cliché, it’s hard to see the forest through the trees.
It’s hard to tell the difference sometimes — of a life that craves something of an emotional connection, of validation, of feelings of belonging. These are all good and important. But pursued for their own ends they detract from what we’re really called to — which is a life of faith offered to God. It may be quiet, or uneventful, or relatively anonymous, but that doesn’t make it any less valuable to the God whose greatest joy is that the branches of the vine bear fruit. (It’s also something you can do while quarantined indoors.)
It’s unremarkable for a preacher to recommend this kind of life, then — of ordinary activities worship attendance and prayer and helping your neighbor. But it’s worth noting that the examples of faith Jesus gives are rarely the great but the good, the ordinary faithfulness of widows, outsiders, the blind, sick and lame — of the good creation that bears fruit where it is meant to. Not just the life of decisive action, but the ordinary faithfulness of life abiding in God. “Abide in me as I abide in you. Just as the branch cannot bear fruit by itself unless it abides in the vine, neither can you unless you abide in me. I am the vine, you are the branches. Those who abide in me and I in them bear much fruit, because apart from me you can do nothing.”
And maybe it feels like there is little we can do right now. This is not the year you are going to run a marathon. Or write a novel. You may not try that new restaurant or go on that trip you have been planning. There are times for each of those things, but they are not in themselves special if they detract from what God has ultimately called you to, which is to abide in Jesus Christ.
Our living, then, isn’t a monumental act. It may not change the world. But it may change us, gradually, into something that resembles the gift of God in Jesus Christ — God’s joy complete in us. And why would we ever settle for a life less than that?
Will Scott is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Dalton. His column appears the fourth Friday of the month.
