Will Scott: The God of Meteorology and Disaster

First there was the derecho: a storm like a landbound hurricane that descends without warning, a 200-mile front of straight-line winds topping a hundred miles an hour. The one in August leveled a good portion of Iowa, including 43% of its corn and soybean crop. It started in the Dakotas and petered out by the time it made it to Ohio, hundreds of miles away.
Just a couple of weeks later there were real hurricanes — two in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, which meteorologists had not seen before. Hurricane Laura made landfall, displacing tens of thousands and causing catastrophic damage to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Warnings of a 25-foot storm surge were wrong, fortunately.
Extreme temperature fluctuations are now common. One day last month Denver had unseasonal heat. The next day the temperature dropped 60 degrees and it snowed. Extreme heat in Los Angeles around that time made the city feel more like Death Valley — at over 120 degrees. Rolling blackouts are common in California. People need air conditioning, which requires a lot of power to combat the heat; and yet the power company has to continually reroute power in order to avoid sparking incidents from aging power lines, several of which have caused massive wildfires in the state — along with lightning strikes and a pyrotechnic incident from a gender-reveal party — all of which are much worse due to chronic drought.
There have been over 8,600 wildfires in California his year which have burned over four million acres. Sunlight hides in the daytime behind a veil of smoke and ash. The sky is orange and Martian. Maybe you remember the small fire that burned on Rocky Face mountain four years ago, filling the air with smoke and eerie light. This is the state of California right now, although smoke clouds have worsened air quality as far away as Kansas.
Of course you know about the coronavirus pandemic, with over 200,000 people in the United States dead — close to a million worldwide, sickening and disabling many others. Attendant effects have worsened economic insecurity for millions as 16.5 million Americans are out of work. Chronic food insecurity is worse, as is a growing mental health crisis. Upwards of a third of adults admit to symptoms of depression or mental distress.
Oh, and there’s an asteroid coming. It’s only the size of the refrigerator, but it’s amazing the kind of damage a refrigerator can do when it hurtles through the atmosphere at many times the speed of sound. The chances for an earthstrike are slight, but it’s slated to pass by the day before the election — and I’m not even going to touch that mess.
I could go on. Any of these events would be remarkable in a typical year. But we know that this is not a typical year. The litany of bad news reads like a report of the 10 plagues. Something must be happening that we can’t entirely explain with just a run of bad luck.
I remember a conversation between a theologian and a scientist following the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti a decade ago. The theologian lamented the human tragedy, with the usual deferrals on ascribing blame or intent to God. The scientist, however, pointed out that it could be much worse — that absent regular movements from the earth’s tectonic plates, the unreleased pressure from the earth’s molten core could cause the planet to explode. Let’s not add that to the list. (But, come to think of it, there was an earthquake in North Carolina recently.)
The scientist’s point was about the complexity of natural processes. What we perceive as tragedy could, from another, larger perspective, speak to the awesome and terrible beauty of a creation teeming with life. Simply, if you cram a small dance floor full of partners then you’ll likely end up with some stepped-on toes. This is not to be flippant about the tragedy. Some of it is avoidable. But If it feels like we’re beset on all sides it’s because we are. There is nowhere to turn that makes us perfectly safe. The world is too complex. The dangers are all around.
In the book of Exodus, Israel sits in just this place of danger, perched on the edge of the sea. But they might as well be on the edge of a knife. On the one side is Pharaoh’s army. Pharaoh decided to pursue his fleeing slaves to the edge of the wild. The Israelites made it to the sea shore, but the water bars the way. To borrow from another story, they are stuck between a rock and a hard place. On the one side is civilization and its captivity to power; on the other is the unknown wild, the sea, the primordial chaos that God tamed at creation.
Israel has only one way forward. The same God who is dangerous to approach, who comes veiled in all the beauty and terror of creation, is the one who folds back the waters and lets his people walk through on dry land. How to know salvation when the world falls apart? Salvation is knowing ourselves in proper relation to God — as dependents, as supplicants, as those who aren’t strong enough to save ourselves.
They way forward God provides is the baptismal one. Israel walks through the water and becomes who they were meant to be, followers of God despite its challenge. The way we’re given is the baptismal way, too, following in the footsteps of the crucified and risen Savior, Jesus Christ: who tells us to love our enemies, pray for those who persecute us, and not to worry about tomorrow because tomorrow will bring troubles of its own. It’s just as terrifying as the raging sea; but it’s right through the challenge that God appears.
Will Scott is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Dalton. His column appears the fourth Friday of the month.
