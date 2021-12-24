Will Scott: The rest of the story

We wait a long time for the Christmas story at church. Through the past four weeks we’ve been settling into Advent — that season of waiting that points us to the coming of Jesus on Christmas. The story is waiting for us, too, like a gift sitting under the tree. We want to go ahead and open it. But maybe, if we’re a bit restrained, we understand why it’s worth the wait: because the story is much bigger than we think; it takes a while to unwrap.
One of my favorite ways to unwrap the Christmas story is listening the "Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols: a Christmas Eve" service broadcast every year from King’s College Chapel in Cambridge (United Kingdom). The BBC sends the service over the radio to millions around the world. You can find it sometime this morning (Dec. 24).
Begun in 1918 as a way to reintroduce imaginative worship into worship that wanted some renewal, the service follows the story of salvation history, beginning with Adam and Eve in a garden, and ending the Gospel of John: “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us.” Interspersed with the readings are musical pieces sung by the choir or congregation to celebrate Christmas.
The choir is famously good, and shares a bit of high drama. One of the notable traditions on the musical side is picking a young boy to sing the first verse of the old hymn, “Once in Royal David’s City” as a solo. The broadcast is heard by millions around the world, so who gets the solo could be a fraught question. Rather than picking a soloist days or weeks ahead, and risking an enormous amount of pressure on a 10-year-old, the choirmaster begins to conduct and, a few beats ahead, points to the young boy who will sing about the coming of Jesus to millions.
The length of the service and the number of the readings means that the story takes a while, which is as it should be. We read God’s intention as much deeper than a few lines of Scripture. It is something that is built for a long time. The story begins in a garden, telling of our well-known separation from God. The rest of the service is about our healing — in God’s promise to Abraham, in the prophecies of Isaiah, in the annunciation, in shepherds and angels, in wise men and in the Word made flesh.
It’s long enough, then, that we realize the depths of the story of salvation. It is not a picturesque Christmas card creche, but the response of a God who has been at work for a long time in order to shine light into darkness. One of the readings in the service, from the prophet Isaiah, has it: “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who lived in a land of deep darkness — on them light has shined.” We’ve been in the darkness long enough. Now it’s time for the light.
That’s the message of Advent, too: that season leading up to Christmas. We have to sit in the darkness for a while so we can see the light. As Christmas falls near the beginning of winter — the shortest, darkest days of the year — it’s helpful to remember that each day, for months ahead, the days will only get brighter.
In December of 1943, writing from a prison cell, the German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer reminded his fiancée about the closeness of the darkness and the light, how the long story unfolds, hidden the Gospel. He writes: “We shall both experience a few dark hours — why should we disguise that from each other? We shall ponder the incomprehensibility of our lot and be assailed by the question of why, over and above the darkness already enshrouding humanity, we should be subjected to the bitter anguish of a separation whose purpose we fail to understand ... And then, just when everything is bearing down on us to such an extent that we can scarcely withstand it, the Christmas message comes to tell us that all our ideas are wrong, and that what we take to be evil and dark is really good and light because it comes from God. Our eyes are at fault, that is all. God is in the manger, wealth in poverty, light in darkness, succor in abandonment. No evil can befall us; whatever men may do to us, they cannot serve the God who is secretly revealed as love and rules the world and our lives.”
It's at this point in the year, in all our exhausted hope, that the light begins to shine: even as cases go up again, or relationships are strained, or illnesses appear, or anger seems to be everywhere; even at the point of deepest darkness, we trust that we’ll see, in the end, the light shining in the darkness.
Merry Christmas!
Will Scott is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Dalton. His column appears the fourth Friday of the month.
