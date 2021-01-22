Will Scott: The way of salvation

I didn’t know what to say. I was reading the story of Jesus’ baptism in the river Jordan which usually appears on the preaching calendar every January. I spent some time trying to reconcile the anonymous beginning of Jesus in light of what I saw at the U.S. Capitol building some two weeks ago—anger and hurt and disregard for life.
I knew people were upset; but I wondered what the people rushing up the stairs thought they were doing, or what they were saving. I struggled to reconcile that with people who carried the name of Jesus with them. I was stunned at the picture: a man climbed down from the Senate gallery over an inscription reading, annuit coeptis, an abbreviation of the motto on the reverse of Great Seal of the United States which reads, “God has approved our undertakings.”
As people of faith we confess that only God saves the world; and the way God chooses to save the world is Jesus Christ. It didn’t have to be that way. There were plenty of expectations about what God’s salvation would look like in Jesus’ day; and the fact of the matter is those expectations pointed to something dramatically different.
If we think the problems of our day our unique it means we haven’t thought enough about the past. For Israel in the time of Jesus, the golden age was hundreds of years earlier. Widespread discontent meant that people wondered why God had not intervened. The state of affairs was so desperate that surely God was coming soon. And so it became common to invest political resistance with a kind of theological blessing. God’s Messiah was going to be a leader like King David, warrior who could right the injustices of the world at the point of a sword.
Multiple religious sects of varying political persuasions rose up, many of which were violent, taking to the hills to launch the revolution. Uprisings and rumors of Messiahs swept through the land, quickly dealt with by Roman power. Other religious sects responded in their own way. John the Baptist, preaching out in the wilderness and calling people to repentance. John’s proclamation holds with the society-wide expectation of God’s coming Messiah, “The one who is more powerful than I is coming after me; I am not worthy to stoop down and untie the thong of his sandals. I have baptized you with water; but he will baptize you with the Holy Spirit.”
Then Jesus comes to be baptized by John.
In light of the challenge Jesus faces, I wonder why this is where it begins. Jesus’ baptism doesn’t feed or heal — although he does do that later. It doesn’t make an immediate, tangible difference in the desperate state of affairs. Jesus’ baptism doesn’t eject the Romans who, in all their arrogance, have built a fort of occupation the temple mount. He isn’t gathering a band of disciples for the purpose of launching a guerilla campaign. God decides to save the world by being born into it, by entering into the waters of chaos and sin and coming out clean. God decides to save the world through Jesus. And Jesus begins to save his people through baptism.
Not in the loud gesture, but in the anonymous act of faith; not in the great crowd, but in the solitude of conscience; not in the righteousness of a cause, but in the humility it takes to confront sin, Jesus begins a life of God’s saving love.
What does that look like in us?
The proceedings at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were about the first piece of action for Rear Adm. Margaret Grun Kibben, chaplain to the U.S. House of Representatives. She sat in the House chamber and watched leadership whisked away by secret service. A house clerk asked her to lead a prayer. She thought, “Well, I’ve been praying all along.” She got up on the dais and prayed. She said later, “God is very much present and very much has come alongside each and every one of us we labor in the vineyard. And if the labor is tedious, God understands the tedium. And if the labor is under siege, God understands the crisis and walks beside us in the still waters—as well as in the shadows of danger.” I believe she is baptized.
Following the events of Jan. 6, Andy Kim, a Congressman from New Jersey, went to the Capitol rotunda. It was his favorite place in the building, apparently, full of history and splendor. He took a garbage bag, and began to pick up the trash that was left behind. Someone told me that Kim is Presbyterian, which made me proud. But I’m not positive. But I know that God saving the world looks something like that. I believe he is baptized.
It’s in the anonymity of his baptism that Jesus hears the one voice that matters: “You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased.” That’s how God saves the world.
Will Scott is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Dalton. His column appears the fourth Friday of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.