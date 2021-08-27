Will Scott: The way of the cross

It felt good to take the mask off after 24 hours of continuous travel.
Stuck at home through much of the pandemic last year, my kids started asking a persistent question at the dinner table. "Where would you go if you could go anywhere in the world right now?" (Did I mention we felt stuck at home?) My response was always the same: Israel. Top of the list. The question and answer became a refrain, like a prayer.
The prayer was answered when a friend invited me to join a group traveling to Israel this summer. The timing would have seemed providential were it not for the pandemic (and hostilities there in the spring). Concerns like these winnowed our group. But, by mid-July, having decided at to go, and after running the gauntlet of paperwork and COVID-19 tests necessary to fly to Israel, the barriers seemed to erode. Maybe it was providence.
I was not especially concerned about safety. The delta variant had begun circulating, but travel required vaccination, meaning the people I was around were less likely to transmit or get sick from illness. (Israel itself has a relatively high vaccination rate, making it a safer place to travel than most.) This suspicion was confirmed through one of the more memorable experiences on the trip.
In order to avoid a 14-day quarantine on entry, a man on a motorcycle met our group at a gas station in Tel Aviv, extracted blood samples for a serology test, which he deposited in the cooler on the back of the bike. About two hours later, after checking into our hotel in Jerusalem, the lab gave clearance for our group to travel: COVID antibodies detected in spades. We drove to the Southern Temple Steps, historically where pilgrims would have entered the temple.
The following week was a Sunday school pastiche come to life -- eating fish from the Sea of Galilee, drinking water from Jacob's well, going to Bethlehem to see the thing which had come to pass there. Crumbled walls in Jericho. Floating in the Dead Sea. Sticking my feet in the Jordan River -- which is indeed, like the old song, chilly and cold, even on a 100-degree day.
We could have forgotten anything having to do with the pandemic were it not for the people on the street welcoming us: "We're so glad you're here. We haven't seen tourists since before the coronavirus." We were the first patrons in at least a couple of restaurants for almost a year and a half.
The most meaningful day was a full one spent in Jerusalem. It began on the Mount of Olives, east of the city, where Jesus had walked down the Palm Sunday path. Near the foot of the mount is an olive grove -- the garden of Gethsemane -- with some gnarled, old trees that had watched the disciples sleep there. A church, built on stone commemorating where Jesus prayed, captured the scene. Its walls and ceiling were covered with blue mosaic tiles so that the interior of the church was always night. It was the sort of place that makes you quiet.
Later in the day we continued to explore the events of Holy Week, following the Via Dolorosa, the traditional pilgrim trail through the old city of Jerusalem, reconstructing Jesus' walk as a condemned man carrying his cross. The way ends at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, marking the spot of Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection.
The caveat that goes with any of these sites is that they're guesses -- guesses about what took place where. Some are "authentic" some "questionable" some undoubtedly "traditional" -- a nice way to say, "probably not it." How to tell which is which?
Our guide made the point that the question is ultimately irrelevant. What matters isn't where something happens, although the places are instructive and meaningful to experience. It doesn't matter whether the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is the site of Jesus' tomb -- rather, that Jesus left the tomb. Not that the Via Dolorosa is the actual way of the cross, but that we respond to the call of the Savior and walk it ourselves in our own lives.
When asked what about the most important part of faith, Jesus responded that we should love God and our neighbor -- "There is no other commandment greater than these" (Mk. 12:31).
The return home made the Holy Land feel far away. A vacation from the pandemic -- it almost seemed like it was over -- has receded into another challenging time in the community. People are getting sick again. Some will die.
We've worried about things much like our friends and neighbors have. How to remain safe? How to keep children safe when they return to school?
If I can wear my mask for a full day of travel, I can certainly wear it to the grocery store, again. I can --and will -- get my booster shot when it becomes available.
On some level I can say that this is about me. I would like to be safe.
But I would rather my children be safe, and the people around me, too. I would not want to be the --even unwitting -- cause of someone else's serious illness. I put on a mask because my God put on flesh and carried a cross. I have seen the place where it happened, even if the way to follow is right here where I live.
Will Scott is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Dalton. His column appears the fourth Friday of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.