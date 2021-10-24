Will Scott: What needs healing

“This is the loneliest year I’ve ever had.”
A parishioner told me this recently (it could have been almost any one of them). For whatever reason — illness, continued caution or an experience of social media disharmony — people feel alone. The Surgeon General of the United States, Vivek Murthy, had already written a book about the dangers of loneliness and its adverse health effects well before the disruptions of pandemic life. But now we know the connection between pandemic and the pain of isolation.
The Gospel of Luke reveals this connection, too. A leper, whose condition prevents his access to society (not to mention the burden of his illness) begs Jesus to be cleansed. The cumulative effect of all is that he has been isolated from everyone: from family, friends, from community and public life, from faith, from God. The illness — even if it isn’t ours — has the effect of separating us from the one who is sick.
If you have been sick before, you know this already. You know there is no lonelier place in the world than a hospital room late at night, when visiting hours are over, and all you have to look forward to is a 3 a.m. wakeup call for a nurse to check your temperature and blood pressure.
“How are you doing?” they ask. You want to say “Better, if I were still asleep.”
But then the day becomes long. You wonder if anyone will interrupt your solitude.
It doesn’t even have to be that dire. You probably know what it’s like to be sick, holed away at home, hidden from view. A couple of days of that is plenty. Scripture has it from the beginning, “It is not good for man to be alone.” Yes, we know that by now.
It’s a challenge, then, because so much of healing has to do with the presence of others. You can be sick, and be alone. But can you be alone and be well?
In his 2018 book "Lost Connections," journalist Johann Hari chronicles his struggles with anxiety and depression, and the extent to which medicating and treating his problems in isolation failed him. He concludes: “This is what I would want to tell my teenage self. You have to turn now to all the other wounded people around you, and find a way to connect with them, and build a home with these people — a place where you are bonded to one another and find meaning in your lives together. We have been tribeless and disconnected for so long now. It’s time for us all to come home.”
Healing, according to Hari, doesn’t just come from healthcare; it comes from home, from the people around you.
Maybe we all know that in a deeper way this year. Our understanding of healing has to change for us to be well, even if we aren’t sick in the first place. We’re not just looking for healing. We’re looking for home: for wholeness, for community, for something much deeper.
Author Wendell Berry tells a story about when his brother, John, had a heart attack while working on his farm. He managed to call a neighbor, who brought the EMTs. He made it to the hospital in time.
Berry expresses appreciation for the hospital, but marveled at the world of efficiency compared to the world of family and love that John knew at home. When an ICU nurse came to reassure John’s wife, Carol, she said “Nothing is happening to him that doesn’t happen to everybody.” The care of the hospital depersonalizes in some way. Carol replied “I’m not everybody’s wife.”
Maybe that’s the lesson for us after the last 18 months. We may not all be sick, but we all need to be cleansed — like the leper that approaches Jesus. We need to be healed to the extent that we can enjoy the company of others again, especially those from whom we have been alienated. That means more than the simple elimination of an illness — as if that were even simple. But we’re not looking just for health: not the simple removal of our problems, as if we, as people, were nothing but a series of problems needing to be solved. We’re looking for wholeness, shalom, God’s own peace that passes understanding; and that is born in relationship with Jesus.
Luke’s leper begins with a confession: “Lord, if you are willing, you can make me clean.” But something more than that, he begins his healing in the realization of community with the person who is right in front of him.
We can’t take those people for granted: the people around us, made in the image of God, who witness the presence of Jesus. If we hold these relationships so lightly, we might be asked of ourselves, do we even want to be healed?
Back to Wendell Berry’s brother, John, for a moment. John’s wife Carol was a nurse. And so, even as news came back from the operating room intermittently, she had enough knowledge to know what was going wrong. Finally, two nurses came saying that they had to insert a balloon pump into John’s aorta to help with his heartbeat. The family was disappointed with the unexpected outcome. Carol looked worried.
Berry writes: “The two young women attempted to reassure her, mainly by repeating things they had already said. And then there was a long moment when they just looked at her. It was such a look as parents sometimes give to a sick or suffering child, when they themselves have begun to need the comfort they are trying to give. And one of the nurses said, ‘Do you need a hug?’ ‘Yes,’ Carol said. And the nurse gave her a hug.”
“Lord, if you choose, you can make me clean.”
“I do choose.”
Will Scott is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Dalton. His column appears the fourth Friday of the month.
