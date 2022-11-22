Gilmer County native Andy McClure didn’t know all five Ralston boys while growing up, but he did go to school with youngest son Steve. He believes it gave him a springboard to start emailing pro-Second Amendment information to oldest brother David Ralston when David was elected to represent District 7 in the state House of Representatives. Later, David Ralston ascended to Speaker of the House.
After David Ralston passed away last week at age 68 — just days after announcing he was relinquishing the speaker’s gavel to address his lingering illness — McClure agreed to talk about his relationship with him and how it impacted what is called “2A” type legislation.
“In 2013, Rick Jasperse (the state representative for District 11 covering Gordon, Murray and Pickens counties) had the Safe Carry Protection Act, also known as House Bill 60,” McClure began. “The press had dubbed it the ‘Carry Guns Everywhere’ bill. You’ll remember when (Gov.) Nathan Deal signed it in Ellijay several years ago. A year or so before that there was a gun bill that had a lot of the same stuff and dealt with ‘church carry’ — changing the law to allow churches the option to legalize firearms in their sanctuaries if they wanted to.”
Because of recent deadly shootings in American churches by those outside the parish, McClure said he was “really, really pushing” that option in churches. According to a 2014 FBI report developed with help from Texas State University, 3.8% of the 160 active shooter incidents between 2000 and 2013 occurred in houses of worship.
Ralston told McClure HB 60 “just wasn’t in the cards” for Georgia in 2013.
“He said the way things were lining up, we just weren’t going to be able to do it,” McClure recalled. “But he said, ‘Keep talking to me, keep working with me, keep the dialogue going and change my mind.’ So the next year the bill came up again in a more comprehensive (form) that contained more — but (church carry) was one of the sticking points. The House had already passed a version that totally removed churches from the prohibited locations list. It was a done deal, and they sent it over to the Senate.”
But as McClure said, “The Senate had a little bit of heartburn about it, and Gov. Deal had a little bit of heartburn about it.”
“The governor wanted to basically do what we ended up with, which was the ‘opt-in’ language — it’s still on the books as being illegal, but if each individual church takes action it’s legal at that church,” McClure explained of the hybrid package.
On the last day of the legislative session in 2014, McClure took a call.
“It was from a Georgia Carry (organization) friend that was down at the Capitol. He said, ‘Look, Andy, Speaker Ralston said that he is holding up this bill until he hears from you — that you can live with the final version,’” McClure remembered. “And I knew the final version was not what I wanted, but I knew it had a lot of good stuff in it that we could deal with and work with later on. I called and told the assistant there in his office, ‘I know David’s out on the floor on the podium, but I need you to get a message to him. Tell him that Andy McClure said this final version is OK with him, that I can live with it.’ A few hours later it was brought to the floor for a vote, and it passed.”
McClure credited Jasperse for hanging tough.
“He got all kinds of accolades for shepherding that through, and he deserved it,” McClure said. “I mean, he really took a lot of arrows and slings from the press and Democrats. Later on, Speaker Ralston contacted me and said, ‘We’re going to turn this into a pretty big affair in Ellijay, the signing of the gun bill.’ He said, ‘I’d like you to come down and offer the invocation for the ceremony,’ and I was real honored that he would think of me for that.”
The night before in town, there was a candidates debate Ralston attended since he was being challenged in his District 7 reelection bid.
“(Ralston) talked to me afterwards and said, ‘Are you ready for tomorrow?’” McClure relayed. “I said, ‘Yeah, I’m ready.’ He said, ‘You remember that conversation we had a year ago in my office about keep working with me, don’t shut me out, don’t shut me down, keep the dialogue going? Tomorrow has a lot to do with you, because you kept it going and kept me tuned in to what was really going on. I hear from the lobbyists and all these other people, but I know you’ll tell me straight.’ And I really appreciated that. That was a very big gun bill back then in 2014.”
McClure serves as a deacon at Turniptown Baptist Church and remains involved in the North Georgia School of Gospel Music, currently as president. He became what he calls a “local gun rights activist” after being mugged several years ago, and believes all Georgians should be able to carry a firearm for personal protection. In a 2017 op-ed column that was published in the Ellijay Times-Courier and the Dalton Daily Citizen, McClure stated he is a “huge supporter of getting all of the voluntary (firearm) training one can get/afford.”
He knows heeding David Ralston’s advice to hang in there and not give up was invaluable in the passage of the Safe Carry Protection Act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.