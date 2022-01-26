1 killed in wreck near Cleveland Highway and Orchard Way

One person was pronounced dead at the scene following an automobile wreck Wednesday afternoon, Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates said.
The accident happened around 1:36 p.m. near the intersection of Cleveland Highway and Orchard Way, according to a Whitfield County 911 dispatcher.
Details of the wreck were not immediately available.
Bates said the identity of the person who was killed had not been established late Wednesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.