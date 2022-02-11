Crews are replacing the overhead signs above the northbound lanes of I-75 in parts of Bartow and Gordon counties from Friday, Feb. 11, through Thursday, Feb. 17, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. resulting in one northbound lane being closed between mileposts 306 and 312, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The work will be done weather permitting.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.