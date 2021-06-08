1 southbound lane of I-75 in Gordon County to be closed Wednesday

The right southbound lane of I-75 in Gordon County between mileposts 309 and 308 will be closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, as Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance perform resurfacing work.
Drivers are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
The maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.
