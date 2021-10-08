100th birthday
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Richard Eugene Hayes, age 79, of Dalton, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Mr. James "Cuffy" Waco Stinson, age 66, of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 19, 1955 in Dalton, GA a son of the late Harlin and Betty Manis Stinson. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Bonnie Sauceman, great aunt …
Most Popular
Articles
- Area Arrests for Oct. 6
- Area Arrests for Oct. 5
- Area Arrests for Oct. 2/3
- Whitfield County Schools raises pay for substitute teachers
- Area Arrests for Oct. 7
- Dalton High Homecoming court
- Shaw Industries announces purchase of controlling interest in Watershed Geo
- Dalton shut down at Rome
- COVID-19 vaccine booster shot eligibility and availability in North Georgia released
- Reward increased in flag vandalism case
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.