Tokiko Massingill

Tokiko Massingill, a resident at Regency Park Health and Rehabilitation in Dalton, turned 100 on March 31. She has been at the facility since 2015. Born in Tokyo, Japan, she met her husband when he was in the military and stationed there. They later settled in the U.S., and she achieved her goal of becoming a citizen.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video