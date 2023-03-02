104th birthday

Theresa Ausmus Batis recently celebrated her 104th birthday with family and friends. She was born on Feb. 15, 1919, in Union City, Tennessee, to Jahue and Nancy Collins Ausmus. In 1935, the family moved to Murray County. Later, she moved to Cleveland, Ohio. There, she became employed in a government factory helping make parts for the war effort. Later, she became a licensed beautician. She was married to John Batis for 32 years and upon his passing, she moved to Dalton. She now resides at The Gardens at Royal Oaks.

