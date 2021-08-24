13 students, 1 employee tested positive for COVID-19 at Dalton State College in second week

During the second week of classes, Dalton State College reported 13 students and one employee tested positive for COVID-19 and had been on campus.
In the first week of classes, the college reported seven students and four employees had tested positive.
The college has been reporting its COVID-19 numbers weekly since August 2020, and the numbers for the third week of classes will be released this Friday on the college's website: daltonstate.edu/campus_life/coronavirus-update.cms.
Dalton State College President Margaret Venable said the college has not canceled any classes because of COVID-19.
"All classes were created with an online template, so students who are off campus for isolation or quarantine can participate in classes as needed if they are well enough," she said. "We do not want students falling behind because of this pandemic so we do all we can to help them remain on their path to graduation."
The college does not track the number of students under quarantine.
"The number of quarantined students and employees fluctuate daily," said Venable. "That’s a reason we are not able to track those numbers with the same level of accuracy we can track positive cases. We do not have enough students or employees in quarantine right now to impact our operations or our ability to provide students an enriching educational experience."
The University System of Georgia is not requiring students to wear masks on campus or to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
"We are encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine and to wear masks indoors when social distancing is not possible," Venable said. "We have implemented extra cleaning practices and created signs to remind everyone of our four pillars for success: getting a vaccine; symptom checking and not coming to campus sick; practicing good hygiene; wearing a face covering indoors when distancing is not possible."
Venable noted the numbers so far are a very small share of the total number of students.
"With 13 student cases out of more than 4,600 students enrolled this semester, that is .28% of our student population, or 1 in about 354 students, who tested positive last week," she said. "We recognize rates of infection are high in our Northwest Georgia communities right now, and that’s why it’s important for our students to be vaccinated and continue to wear masks when they are on campus. With everyone working together, we can help reduce the spread of this virus.
"Our health officials at the Ken White Student Health Center on campus continue to work in conjunction with the North Georgia Health District to ensure we are following the most up-to-date guidelines from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for contact tracing and quarantine protocols. And, our health center on campus is still seeing students in person or via telehealth."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.