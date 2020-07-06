A 2.5-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter of about three miles south of Tunnel Hill shook area residents Sunday night.
The tremor happened at about 11:30 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered about three miles underground in the Mt. Vernon area of Whitfield County between LaFayette Road and Mill Creek Road near Leona Drive.
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake is classified as minor with people feeling the shaking but rarely causing damage.
