Two long-serving Dalton Police Department officers received well-earned promotions at Tuesday morning's meeting of the Public Safety Commission. Lt. Michael Houck and Sgt. Matias Castillo had their new ranks confirmed by a unanimous vote of the commissioners.
Castillo joined the police department in 2008 and served as a patrol officer for 13 years before earning his promotion to police officer 1st class in March 2021. After earning his associate's degree from Eastern Gateway Community College in May 2021, he earned his master police officer rank in October of this year before being named for promotion to sergeant. He is one of the most decorated officers in the department.
"He's definitely a high achiever and has been with us a considerable amount of time," said Chief Cliff Cason while presenting Castillo to the Public Safety Commission. "He is one of the officers with the most commendations we have had at the department. He has received nine letters of commendation for performance, he received the Rotary Vocational Excellence Award, which is a significant achievement in itself.
"He has received four external letters of appreciation that we received from community members for the high level of service he performs in the field. And he's been employee of the month on four different occasions, which is impressive because he's competing against some of the best law enforcement professionals in the state."
Houck joined the police department in 2007, serving as a patrol officer until being promoted as a sergeant in November 2016. As sergeant, he served as a shift supervisor in the patrol division.
Houck is also a highly decorated member of the agency, earning employee of the month and officer of the year honors in 2014 along with six letters of commendation for outstanding performance and also earning an outstanding performance award. He also has been honored with the police department's award of merit. He is a 2010 graduate of Covenant College.
