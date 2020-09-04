2 join Floor Covering Education Foundation board of directors

The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) has announced the appointment of two new members to serve on its board of directors: Mike Beavers of Flaherty's Flooring America and Bill Gaddis of Mohawk Industries. With these additions, FCEF's board expands to 14 directors. In addition, the FCEF board of directors nominated and elected Jeff Honkenon of Engineered Floors as the new board secretary.
The board of directors and its officers will support FCEF in its mission to bring awareness to the opportunities that exist in the flooring industry through the recruitment, scholarship, and placement of professional floorcovering installers.
"Cooperation of all industry stakeholders is crucial to our success," said Steve Abernathy, FCEF interim executive director. "We extend our thanks and gratitude to our board officers as they continue in their role of guiding and supporting the organization during this pivotal time. We are equally excited to welcome our newly elected board members, Mike Beavers and Bill Gaddis. Our organization can proudly say that we have the best minds collaborating to execute our strategy, drive change and build long-term solutions to solve the installation crisis."
The FCEF Board of Directors' leadership team also includes Bart Bettiga, Deb DeGraff, Kevin Gammonley, Geoff Gordon, Scott Humphrey, Ken Jackson, Michael Martin, Don Roberts, Dean Thompson, Robert Varden and Joe Yarbrough.
For more information on how to get involved with FCEF, visit wfca.org or call (855) 330-1183.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.