Crews will repair a portion of the I-75 northbound bridge just past exit 345 in Catoosa County today (Tuesday, Aug. 4), causing the closure of two right lanes of I-75 north from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The work will be done weather permitting.
Drivers are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
The DOT"s maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.