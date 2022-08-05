There have been “two confirmed monkeypox cases in the North Georgia Health District (comprised of Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties),” according to Jennifer King, public information officer for the health district.
King said the Georgia Department of Public Health is not releasing information on monkeypox at the county level.
She said officials fear it could be a potential violation of HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), the federal healthcare information privacy law, and that “releasing small community-level numbers could cause stigma within the community that might prevent people who are at high risk for infection from seeking testing and treatment, and it could make people who are not at high risk mistakenly feel they don’t need to be concerned about monkeypox.”
The Dalton Daily Citizen was contacted by a Murray County man who asked not to be identified and who claimed he was tested for the disease Thursday and received a positive result. Officials with both the health district and the Georgia Department of Public Health refused to comment on that claim.
“I cannot comment on any specific case of monkeypox,” said Nancy Nydam, director of communications for the Georgia Department of Public Health. “It is protected health information covered by HIPAA.”
The man showed the Dalton Daily Citizen a letter from Ashley Deverell, infectious disease director for the North Georgia Health District, saying that “based on the information provided to the Georgia Department of Public Health” the man “is required to isolate at home and should not leave their home except in the event of an emergency.” The letter said he would “be notified of release from isolation.”
King said the health district’s “infectious disease staff is conducting contact tracing (of the two confirmed cases) to prevent further spread of the virus, ensuring that people who may have been exposed to the patients will immediately receive monkeypox vaccinations and information.”
“Our staff is also following up with the patients by calling them several times a week to check on the progression of their illness,” she said.
Information provided by King said currently the high risk groups for monkeypox infection are:
• Contacts to a monkeypox case identified in the last 14 days by public health officials.
• “People who are HIV positive and have multiple sex partners.”
• “Men who have sex with men (MSM) and have multiple sex partners.”
• PrEP patients (people who do not have HIV but are at high risk of getting it and take pills to reduce their chances of getting it) who have multiple sex partners.
“I am not a homosexual or a bisexual man,” said the Murray County man, who said he is not sure how he got the disease.
The information King provided said the virus can spread from person-to-person through:
• Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids.
• Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, kissing or cuddling.
• Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids.
Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.
Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, respiratory issues such as sore throat, nasal congestion or cough, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.
People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.
So far in Georgia the majority of cases are men in the metro Atlanta area, and the majority of the cases are men who have sex with men and have had a close intimate contact in the 21 days prior to their symptoms’ onset.
The North Georgia Health District offers free monkeypox vaccinations by appointment only at the Cherokee County Health Department Woodstock Health Center, 7545 N. Main St., Suite 100, Woodstock, and at the Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton.
Due to a limited number of doses, the vaccines are available by appointment only and only for people considered at high risk.
You can call to register for an appointment in Woodstock at (770) 928-0133 or in Dalton at (706) 279-9600.
Monkeypox testing is available at no cost to individuals by appointment only at the Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield County health departments.
Those who wish to be tested must register in advance. You can go to the health district website at www.nghd.org to find the phone number for your county health department and call to register.
