Law enforcement officials are searching for two Murray County children who have been missing since Tuesday night, according to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.
Camryn Pressley, 13, and Emily Pressley, 11, were last seen at 9 p.m. on Maple Grove Church Road in south Murray County.
If you see either child, call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (706) 695-4592.
Camryn Pressley, a white male, was shirtless, wearing khaki pants and carrying a backpack. He has dark hair, green eyes, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Emily Pressley, a white female, was wearing a red tank top and carrying a backpack. She has light brown, curly hair and blue eyes. She is 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.
