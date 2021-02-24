2 online discussions of upcoming Whitfield County special election set for Thursday

Two online forums will give Whitfield County residents the chance to learn more about the candidates and the referendum on the March 16 special election ballot.
At noon, the League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area host what organizers describe as a "roundtable discussion" of a measure that would give the county board of commissioners power to create tax allocation districts (TADs). The discussion will livestreamed on the League's Facebook page and archived there for those who cannot watch it live.
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Jackie Killings, a League board member, said the group is "nonpartisan and takes no position on the referendum. We are offering this discussion so that voters can be better informed."
Whitfield County businessman Chris Shiflett will speak in favor of the measure. He said that members of the board of commissioners asked him to speak because state law prohibits using county resources to advocate for any ballot measure and they interpret that as barring them from advocating for the referendum.
Ed Painter, who is on the executive committee of the Whitfield County Republican Party, will speak against the referendum. In 2015, the Whitfield County GOP adopted a resolution saying ballot measures for "Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax of other major decisions should not occur in special elections but instead in regular election ballots," saying "special elections typically have very low turnout and thus may not reflect the consensus of the people."
That remains the party's position, Painter said.
Dalton voters in 2014 gave the Dalton City Council the authority to create TADs, and the council has since created four. One covers the downtown business district. Another covers the Dalton Mall and the area near it. The third covers West Walnut Avenue from I-75 to Dug Gap Road. And the fourth covers the area around the planned Hammond Creek development near Hammond Creek Middle School.
Whitfield County voters rejected TADs in 2014.
Candidates forum
The special election also features a race to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen for the District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners. The winner will finish Crossen's unexpired term, which runs through the end of 2022. District 3 is essentially the northwest part of the county.
There will be a Zoom forum from 2 to 3 p.m. hosted by CivicGeorgia, which describes itself as a "BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color)-led collaborative of organizers and community advocates" based in Atlanta; the Northwest Georgia Justice Coalition, which describes itself as a "mutual aid network based in Dalton"; and Students Advocating for Volunteer Efforts (SAVE), a group of Dalton State College students.
"This will be a youth-oriented forum," said Kevin Shanker Sinha, founder of Civic Georgia.
Sinha said the forum will be locally led, with local students asking questions. He said his group is only helping organize the event.
The Zoom code to watch the event is zoom.civicga.org.
There are five candidates for the District 3 seat:
The five candidates for the commission seat are:
• Jonathan Bagley, director of procurement for chemical company Polyventive in Calhoun.
• Shannon Bearfield, a U.S. Air Force combat veteran who works in a medical lab.
• Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical.
• John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education.
• Chad "Bubba" Young, an insurance agent and former University of Georgia football player.
Advance voting continues Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 12 at the Board of Elections office in the county courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.