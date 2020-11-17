2020 Gratefull community Thanksgiving dinner canceled; organizers will host drive-by food drive instead

Last year, on the Monday before Thanksgiving, more than 1,400 people gathered on Hamilton Street in downtown Dalton for the inaugural Gratefull, a community meal complete with turkey and dressing, tamales and many other foods as well as a great deal of fellowship.
Believe Greater Dalton, a public-private partnership of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and local governments aimed at improving the community, had hoped to build on that for an ever larger Gratefull this year.
But Allyson Coker, project manager for Believe Greater Dalton, said that out of an abundance of caution they have decided to cancel this year's meal.
"With everything that is still going on with COVID-19, we reluctantly decided that this was the best thing to do," she said.
But Coker said organizers still wanted to do something in keeping with the spirit of Gratefull.
So this year, on Monday, Nov. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the same time Gratefull was planned to be held, they are organizing Drive By Gratefull, a drive-by food drive for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, which serves 20 counties including Whitfield and Murray. The food collected will be distributed to food banks in Whitfield County.
"We've learned over the last nine or 10 months to celebrate birthdays and graduations with drive-by celebrations," Coker said. "This will be no different."
People are asked to bring canned goods with easy-open lids as well as shelf-stable, single-serve and family-size macaroni and cheese and pastas, cereal and single-serve breakfast items, peanut butter and snack bars to the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton, where volunteers will collect them. Those who wish to donate won't even have to get out of their cars.
"We'll be wearing masks, practicing social distancing and taking all the COVID precautions," Coker said.
Coker said Believe Greater Dalton hopes to host another Gratefull meal before Thanksgiving next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.