2020 Gratefull community Thanksgiving dinner canceled; organizers will host drive-by food drive instead

File/Daily Citizen-News

More than 1,400 people attended the Gratefull community Thanksgiving dinner in downtown Dalton last year. Organizers say they will not hold the meal this year because of concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19). But they will hold a drive-by food drive at the Burr Performing Arts Park on Monday, Nov. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the same time that Gratefull was planned to be held this year.