2020 Prater's Mill Country Fair canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic

No handmade crafts. No cotton candy or funnel cakes. No live music.
For the first time since the fair began in 1971, there will be no Prater's Mill Country Fair this year. The Prater's Mill Foundation, which sponsors the annual fair at the historic grist mill near Varnell, has canceled the 2020 edition, which had been scheduled for October.
Organizers say concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prompted the decision.
"It was a hard decision," said Prater's Mill Foundation President Melanie Millican Chapman. "We kept hoping things would get better. But they haven't. And we just don't think we can do it and follow CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines."
The fair celebrates the music, food and culture of North Georgia and the Appalachian region. It attracts about 8,000 visitors each year.
"A lot of time and effort go into hosting the Prater’s Mill Country Fair, so this has been a very emotional and difficult decision,” said Fair Director Mikey Sims. “We are profoundly grateful to everyone who made the fair happen and look forward to seeing everyone again next year. The country fair has always been the fundraising event for the site which includes the 1855 flour mill, 1898 country store, Shugart Cotton Gin and Westbrook Barn. Our priority will still be to protect, preserve and present the heritage of the Prater’s Mill site for future generations."
Chapman said many of the exhibitors, visitors and volunteers have been coming to the fair for years.
"It's almost like a family reunion, and I'm going to miss that," she said.
The fair is the group's main fundraiser to help keep the mill in repair.
"A lot of people are going to suffer because we can't have it," Chapman said. "That's why it was such a tough decision. There's a lot of community clubs and sports boosters and the Boy Scouts that do fundraisers at the fair."
Organizers note that the Prater's Mill site, next to Coahulla Creek, is owned by Whitfield County and remains open to the public during daylight hours. Visitors can picnic, watch birds, walk the nature trails and canoe in the creek.
This decision follows the cancellation of some other popular local festivals and events, including the Chief Vann House Days, the Off the Rails summer concert series in Dalton and the reenactment of the Civil War Battle of Tunnel Hill because of the pandemic.
