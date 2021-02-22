2021-22 Georgia official highway and transportation map available

The 2021-22 Georgia Official Highway and Transportation Map (also known as the state map) is now available.
The map is produced by the Georgia Department of Transportation's Office of Transportation Data (OTD) through a collaborative effort between OTD and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia. The state map is used for road navigation, planning, historical purposes and other uses.
Maps are available free of charge to the public through GDOT’s website: http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Maps.
Fun tip: Test your observation skills by searching the map for hidden objects and animals. See the back of the map for a list of the objects and animals, such as an alligator, an owl and a fishing trawler. When you think you have found them all, request an answer key from statemap@dot.ga.gov.
