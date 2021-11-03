2021 America Recycles Day Billboard Design Contest winner announced

Eastbrook Middle School eighth-grader Lilliana Diaz is the overall winner of the 2021 America Recycles Day Billboard Design Contest hosted by the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority’s program Target Recycling at School.
The winning design will be displayed on two billboards in Whitfield County (one on Chattanooga Road and the other on Walnut Avenue) during November to recognize America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.
Diaz’s design includes the phrase “I Recycle, Do You?” which was one of the themes of the contest. The artwork features a large recycling symbol surrounding Earth with clear images of eco-friendly things you can do to create a better planet. Some of those things include recycling, saving water and planting. This piece has great color harmony and a clear and sharp design.
The billboard design contest, now in its twelfth year, has first, second and third place winners from each school that submitted entries. The three winners, listed below, received a certificate of participation and a gift bag with items made from recycled materials. The first place overall was selected from the first-place design from each grade level. All of the classrooms that participated received free art school supplies.
Eastbrook Middle
• Lilliana Diaz (first place overall)
• Kimberly Diaz Gonzalez
• Daniela Rangel
Christian Heritage
• Ragan Neal
• Anna Jackson
• Eli Jarret
Valley Point Middle
• Leighanne Torres (second place overall)
• Lily Singleton (third place overall)
• Jimena Gonzalez
Learning Tree School
• Alexander Garrido
• Reid Knowlton
• Miranda Jones
Target Recycling at School provides recycling collection services and environmental education opportunities to schools in Whitfield County. For more information, call (706) 278-5001 or visit www.dwswa.org.
America Recycles Day is a community-driven event dedicated to promoting recycling awareness, commitment and action in the U.S. through its partnership with Keep America Beautiful. It is celebrated annually on Nov. 15. For more information on recycling, and to take the pledge to #BeRecycled, visit www.AmericaRecyclesDay.org.
