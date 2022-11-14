New Hope Middle School seventh-grader Juliana Madrigal is the overall winner of the 2022 America Recycles Day Billboard Design Contest hosted by the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority’s program Target Recycling at School.
The winning design will be displayed on two billboards in Whitfield County (one on Cleveland Highway and one on Glenwood Avenue) during the month of November to recognize America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.
Madrigal’s sign includes the phrase “I recycle with Recycling Ben!” and features a drawing of the recycling center’s mascot, Recycling Ben, along with a green recycling bin with many types of items that we can recycle locally, including a water bottle, glass jar and cardboard. It can be easy to forget just how many things we should make sure we are recycling, and her crisp and clear design is a great reminder for all of us.
The billboard design contest, now in its thirteenth year, has 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners from each school that submitted entries. The winners, listed below, receive a certificate of participation and a gift bag with items made from recycled materials. The first place overall, who is the winner of the billboard, was selected from the first-place design from each grade level. All of the classrooms that participated received free art school supplies.
Christian Heritage School
• Jazaelle Martinez
• Keegan Sheram
• Abram Williams
New Hope Middle
• Juliana Madrigal
• Tie: Angela Perez and Trenton Tudor (2nd place overall tie)
• Allie Newton
• Runner-up: Nayeli Rodriguez
Valley Point Middle
• Leighanne Chelsea Arrayo
• Tie: Mia Morales and Dayana Annalie Brisenn
• Brayden S.
Learning Tree School
• Tie: Sophia Cash and Justin Urizar
• Nelly Teran
• Verity Moore
Target Recycling at School provides recycling collection services and environmental education opportunities to schools in Whitfield County. For more information, call (706) 278-5001 or visit www.DWSWA.org.
America Recycles Day is a community-driven event dedicated to promoting recycling awareness, commitment and action in the U.S. through a partnership with Keep America Beautiful. It’s celebrated annually on Nov. 15. For more information on recycling, and to take the pledge to #BeRecycled, visit www.AmericaRecyclesDay.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.