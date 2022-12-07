The Dalton Arts Project is proud to announce the winners of the recent 2022 Nutcracker Art Contest.
Entries received used different art media with a "Nutcracker" theme.
Winners are:
• Pre-k–kindergarten division: first place, Waverly Trivino; second place, Elle Brumlow; third place, Sofia Garofalo.
• 1st–2nd grade division: first place, Sadie Harris; second place, Taylor Storey; third place, Charli Rose Edwards.
• 3rd–4th grade division: first place, Nola Lofty; second place, Lena Guinn; third place, Mary Lois Thompson and Kami Harrison.
• 5th grade and older division: first place, Blakely Nix; second place, Ava Collins; third place, Libba Thompson.
The winning entries will be displayed at the "Nutcracker" performances Dec. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at the Colonnade Theatre in Ringgold. Call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-5664 for more information.
