Nutcracker art contest winners

Winners in the 2022 Nutcracker Art Contest include, front row, from left, Elle Brumlow, Sofia Garofalo, Waverly Trivino and Taylor Storey; second row, Charli Rose Edwards, Nola Lofty, Sadie Harris and Lena Guinn; back row, Kami Harrison, Ava Collins and Blakely Nix.

 Contributed photo

The Dalton Arts Project is proud to announce the winners of the recent 2022 Nutcracker Art Contest.

Entries received used different art media with a "Nutcracker" theme.

Winners are:

• Pre-k–kindergarten division: first place, Waverly Trivino; second place, Elle Brumlow; third place, Sofia Garofalo.

• 1st–2nd grade division: first place, Sadie Harris; second place, Taylor Storey; third place, Charli Rose Edwards.

• 3rd–4th grade division: first place, Nola Lofty; second place, Lena Guinn; third place, Mary Lois Thompson and Kami Harrison.

• 5th grade and older division: first place, Blakely Nix; second place, Ava Collins; third place, Libba Thompson.

The winning entries will be displayed at the "Nutcracker" performances Dec. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at the Colonnade Theatre in Ringgold. Call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-5664 for more information.

