Spring for the Arts – April 29
An annual fundraiser benefiting the Creative Arts Guild's Arts In Education programs including the O.N. Jonas Artists in Residence partnership serving area schools and alternative learning centers, and more. The event will feature a festive brunch, beverage options, live music, raffles and docent-guided tours of the sculpture garden.
60th Gala – May 13
An evening of celebration honoring the legacy of the Guild and 60 years of the arts in Dalton. The evening will include an arts experience cocktail hour in the sculpture garden honoring the Guild’s founders, a seated dinner celebrating the Guild community and family, and music and dancing to launch the Guild into the future. Please join the Guild for this momentous occasion, the 60th year of an organization that was founded in 1963.
Low Country Boil – June 10
One of the Guild's favorite annual events. The Low Country Boil Cook-Off always provides a fun and entertaining evening for the whole community and you will be glad to know that all of the proceeds go to support all of the Guild’s programs and community arts outreach.
Pops in Burr Park – June 30
An inspiring annual outdoor concert in downtown Dalton to celebrate Independence Day with patriotic music favorites. Featuring the Guild's Chamber Orchestra plus appearances by Ballet Dalton, the evening may include patriotic-themed arts and crafts activities and fireworks.
Festival – Sept. 15-17
Festival is a yearly celebration of the Guild’s mission to bring high-quality art and arts experiences to our area and make them available to everyone. The event, intended as a gift to the community, is free and open to the public. First presented in 1963, Festival continues to be a true family activity and a wonderful way for everyone to enjoy the arts.
Dia de los Muertos – Oct. 27
Dia de los Muertos — "the Day of the Dead" — is a holiday celebrated annually paralleling other Western Christianity holy days: All Saints' Eve, All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day. Observed throughout Latin America, Dia de los Muertos is most strongly associated with Mexico. The Guild is proud to host an event celebrating a culture that is so rich and vibrant in our community.
"The Snow Queen" – Nov. 16-19 (dates to be confirmed)
The annual production of "The Snow Queen," a ballet based on the Hans Christian Andersen story, was adapted, written and produced by Guild faculty. The show features the Guild's Chamber Orchestra, providing beautiful live accompaniment for the production; dancers, musicians, costumes, props and scenery are woven together into a beautiful work of art that the Guild is proud to offer the community.
Notice: Summer registration opens Monday
Join the Guild's mailing list for details and more information about summer classes and camps and all of the Guild's upcoming programming and events. Go to creativeartsguild.org and click on “subscribe.”
