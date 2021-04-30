The Lesche Woman's Club has selected its 2021 scholarship recipients. Issis Andujo, Timberly Fernandez and Jerzy Holcomb will receive scholarships from the oldest ladies' literary club in Georgia, founded in Dalton in 1890.
Andujo, a senior at Southeast Whitfield High School, has been active in band and debate club and is class salutatorian. She plans to attend Georgia Tech and major in aerospace engineering.
Fernandez, a senior at North Murray High School, is yearbook editor, a community volunteer and holds a part-time job. She plans to attend Augusta University and major in psychology.
Holcomb, a senior at Murray County High School, is on the archery team, spent three years on the SkillsUSA team and volunteers with her church. She plans to attend Dalton State College and major in secondary chemistry education.
