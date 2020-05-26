3 honored for work on downtown Dalton building

Harper Carnes and Gracie Krajesky of the business Girl Creative and building owner Caleb Carnes were honored by the Dalton City Council and the Dalton Historic Preservation Commission for providing an exceptional façade preservation and renovation project during 2019. This business is at 221 Depot St. behind the eastern side of North Hamilton Street.
As HPC member Cathy Snyder noted as she presented the award, “The partners created an appealing entrance to their business with clean, contemporary features. This is a great example of the planned renewal of alleyways in downtown Dalton being encouraged by Downtown Dalton development. Honoring this business for its creative façade design work and renovation is an excellent way for Dalton to celebrate Historic Preservation Month.”
The HPC selected this façade because it abided by the downtown guidelines for changes in exterior facades. HPC uses design guidelines to provide a level playing field for all property owners in the district to protect the overall characteristics and architectural integrity of the district’s individual structures. This process helps to ensure that investments will be protected from inappropriate new construction, misguided remodeling or demolition. This protects all property owners’ rights from the adverse economic impact that could result from the actions of another and generally stabilizes or increases property values.
