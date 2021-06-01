A 3-year-old boy from Adairsville drowned on Monday after he was found in Carters Lake, Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport said.
Davenport said 911 received a call regarding a missing child at Carters Lake near Cove Road after 2 p.m. The body of Malachi Holden was recovered from the water near where his family had been picnicking.
"CPR was performed by family until first responders arrived and took over life-saving measures," said Davenport.
He said the boy was taken to AdventHealth Murray, where efforts to revive him continued before the boy was pronounced dead.
"The investigation is currently active and ongoing," Davenport said. "The GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) Region One (in Calhoun) is the lead agency and the family was from Adairsville."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.