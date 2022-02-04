30 businesses apply for 2022 PitchDIA contest to take place in May

From construction to web apps to beverages to pet care to products for infants.
"We've got a fantastic mix of applicants for this year's PitchDIA (Dalton Innovation Accelerator) contest," said Lauren Holverson, executive director of the Dalton Innovation Accelerator, a business incubator housed in 1,800 square feet of office space in the Landmark Building in downtown Dalton.
The DIA provides startup firms and small nonprofit organizations with office space, mentorship and support services.
Holverson is the lead organizer for the PitchDIA contest, which is based on the popular television show “Shark Tank.” Entrepreneurs have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to business leaders who choose the winner.
The deadline for applications closed Monday, with 30 businesses applying. Most are from the Greater Dalton area, but several are from outside Whitfield County in other parts of Northwest Georgia.
The contest will take place Tuesday, May 17, at the Wink Theatre in downtown Dalton. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and the pitches will start at 6:15.
There will also be a separate contest that night for k-12 entrepreneurs from both Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools.
"As a school system we are excited to be part of PitchDIA," said Nick Sun, director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. "This opportunity allows the ability for students to go through design thinking and come up with creative ideas that might address issues close to their heart and community. It is important for the community and school system to create these opportunities for students to showcase what they are passionate about, solve problems from a different perspective, and give them a voice that can impact the future.
"Classes from kindergarten to 12th grade can learn the soft skills to be able to present and pitch ideas, learn how an idea can turn into a business opportunity, and how that idea or business can impact the community and even the world. We are thrilled to see what we as a school district and community can do to increase the entrepreneurial spirit with our students that can showcase what they know and impact the future of our community."
The last PitchDIA contest was in 2019. The contest was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holverson said the judges will include Kate Fuller, president of Atticus Impact Investing in Lookout Mountain, Tennessee; Marilyn Helms, dean of Dalton State College’s C. Lamar and Ann Wright School of Business; Clay Katzman of Dynamo Ventures in Chattanooga and Dan Koukal of Dalton's Koukal Capital.
For the adult entrepreneurs, Holverson said a committee that consists of her; Leyner Argueta, director of the business management program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College; Bob Caperton, president and managing partner of Dalton's Barrett Properties; Jackie Killings, president and co-founder of Dalton's K & M Technologies; Dorsett Industries President Bryan Macon and Jim Williams, senior director of Technology, Environmental Compliance and Corporate Labs for Mohawk Industries, will narrow the applicants down to five finalists.
“We will interview each of the applicants and they will pitch their ideas to us,” she said. “We will determine the individuals who will move forward after that. The ones who are selected to move forward will be connected with a mentor towards the end of February. Those mentors will meet with their entrepreneur a minimum of once a week for an hour. They will coach them to get them ready to pitch their ideas as well as to get their business plan together if they don’t already have one.”
Holverson said the mentors will be “leaders in our community, professionals from local industries including Shaw Industries and people who provide services to entrepreneurs.”
She said the process for the k-12 students will be a little bit different.
“Dalton Public Schools will be doing a competition on Feb 17 at Hammond Creek Middle School," she said. "We are expecting between 40 and 50 teams to be competing that day."
The students will then develop prototypes of their product.
“We are going after grants and donations to assist them and cover the costs of developing their prototypes,” she said. “Those students will then submit a video discussing their idea, their target market, how they would go about selling that. They will submit that video online and we are putting together a panel of judges to view those and select the finalists to move forward to the event on May 17.”
Holverson said she is waiting for the final details from Whitfield County Schools in how it will select its finalists.
"More than likely, they will go straight to the video portion and not host a competition of their own," she said.
She said six k-12 teams will go on to compete on May 17.
Tripp Phillips, then a seventh-grade student at Dalton Middle School, won the inaugural PitchDIA contest in 2018. Some 60 entrepreneurs from Dalton and the surrounding area pitched their ideas to a group of investors and business experts. Phillips won for his Le-Glue product, a non-permanent glue that holds Legos and other building blocks together without damaging them.
Phillips later that year went on “Shark Tank” and reached a deal with investor Kevin O’Leary to buy into his company.
Critterbox, an automated live bait feeding process marketed toward reptile owners that comes with a mobile app allowing owners to feed their pets from anywhere, won the second edition of the contest in 2019.
