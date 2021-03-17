$4.125 million reasons to celebrate at United Way of Northwest Georgia's Annual Meeting Celebration

In light of the challenges we have all faced in the past year, United Way of Northwest Georgia's Annual Meeting Celebration, via Facebook Live on March 16, was about celebrating the bright spots in our community.
The impact United Way had in 2020 was because of you and your generosity. Campaign Co-Chairs Chuck and Jody McClurg along with President Amanda Burt thanked all the CEOs, campaign teams and employees who supported United Way by giving, advocating and volunteering throughout the year.
"United Way's mission is simple: 'Improving lives. Inspiring donors. Uniting community,'" said Joe Young, United Way board chair. "We connect people in need with people who can help through the building blocks of a good life -- education, basic needs and health. Over 57,000 lives were touched by United Way in Whitfield and Murray counties in 2020."
Young also shared some highlights from 2020.
"This year has certainly presented many unforeseen challenges," he said. "United Way is thankful to all the donors, volunteers and community partners who continue to believe in United Way's mission. Together we can respond, recover, reimagine and rebuild a stronger post-pandemic community. United Way awarded an additional $100,000 beyond their regular community investments through the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. As we look ahead to another season filled with unknowns, please know this -- you can count on United Way. United Way of Northwest Georgia and their community partners stand ready to serve our friends and neighbors."
"Due to COVID-19, we were not able to have our in-person kickoff and CEO Trike Race. We had to come up with a new way for our corporate partners to compete and win the coveted Trike Race trophy; we came up with a Virtual Trike Race. Companies completed various tasks worth different point values. We had eight companies participate. There were two winners in 2020. One overall winner with the most points won the Trike Race trophy, Phenix Flooring. The second winner who received the most votes on the Trick Your Trike community poll, Mohawk Industries. Thank you to all companies that participated!"
"Last, but certainly not least, Chuck and Jody McClurg led a robust campaign and raised over $4.125 million! Chuck McClurg was no stranger to leading a United Way campaign in very challenging times. Chuck chaired the Shaw Industries United Way campaign in 2008 when layoffs and plant closings were occurring due to a global recession, one that hit the floorcovering industry especially hard. We were grateful to have Chuck and Jody lead the community campaign in such a challenging year."
Chuck and Jody McClurg presented the Corporate Campaign Awards, and said thank you to the CEOs, campaign teams and all the employees who support United Way throughout this past year.
"I would like to thank everyone who played a part in helping us meet our goal, especially our campaign cabinet," Jody McClurg said.
United Way annually awards corporate partners for reaching strategic giving levels, achieving 5-Star Champion status, and earning top ranks.
United Way 5-Star Champion Award commitments
• Make a CEO gift and a corporate pledge.
• Choose a dynamic campaign coordinator and team.
• Allow employees to go on United Way impact tours.
• Host leadership and company-wide campaign meetings with dollars up over last year and reported to United Way by Oct. 31
• Encourage employees to volunteer with United Way.
United Way Strategic Partner levels
• $50,000 Community Collaborator
• $100,000 Community Patron
• $250,000 Community Samaritan
• $500,000 Community Builder
• $1 Million Community Pillar
2019-2020 United Way Corporate Awards
• Americhem: Highest Participation Award
• Brown Industries: 5-Star Champion and Community Collaborator Award
• Dalton Utilities: 5-Star Champion, Community Collaborator and Largest Percentage Growth Award
• Dorsett Industries: 5-Star Champion and Community Patron Award
• Engineered Floors: 5-Star Champion and Community Builder Award
• Kobayashi: Newcomer Award
• Marketing Alliance Group: 5-Star Champion and Community Patron Award
• Material Handling Inc.: 5-Star Champion
• Mohawk Industries: 5-Star Champion and Community Builder Award
• Phenix Flooring: 5-Star Champion Award
• Shaw Industries: 5-Star Champion, Community Pillar and Campaign Innovation Award
• Textile Management Associates: Community Patron
• Textile Rubber & Chemical Co.: Community Patron Award
• The Minor Firm: Small Business Influencer
Chuck McClurg presented two awards for those who are leading the charge and inspiring change. Tracy Corbin and Paul Young earned the Campaign Coordinators of the Year Award for their hard work and dedication to the Shaw Industries campaign.
"Tracy and Paul are being presented the Campaign Coordinators of the Year Award for leading the way through the COVID-19 pandemic and spearheading a virtual campaign that paved the way for our 2020 community campaign," Chuck McClurg said.
Tim Baucom, 2021 board chair, shared his "2021 Power of Community" message for continued success at United Way. He closed the meeting and invited everyone to accept United Way's call to action: "Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Live United."
Some additional key highlights from 2020 included United Way's continued work in education through the Power Lunch initiative.
Whitfield County Schools' summer lunch sites provided United States Department of Agriculture lunches for students while United Way volunteers passed out books to encourage summer reading. Power Lunch began on June 5 and ended on July 31. The United Way put over 4,700 books in the hands of students and their families to prevent summer slide. Power Lunch sites also grew from 10 to 12 sites to 30 sites. This program falls in line with United Way's strategic guideline for education to get kids reading at grade level by third grade.
For the past 20 years, United Way of Northwest Georgia has celebrated Make a Difference Day on the fourth Friday and Saturday in October. Make a Difference Day looked a little different from years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown Industries and Phenix Flooring were the co-sponsors for the 2020 Make a Difference Day, and there were six volunteer projects. Phenix Flooring partnered with United Way to install a Born Learning Trail at the Chatsworth-Murray County Library and Brown Industries partnered with United Way to re-install the Little Free Library at Valley Point Middle School.
What's on the horizon for 2021 and how can you get involved? Mike Sanderson and Isabel Pimentel will follow the McClurgs as the 2021 United Way campaign co-chairs.
Volunteers interested in helping them or companies interested in setting up a new campaign can contact Amy Ross at (706) 876-2552 or amy.ross@ourunitedway.org.
Visit ourunitedway.org to learn how to give, advocate and volunteer and to view United Way's annual report.
Follow United Way at facebook.com/unitedwaynwga or search @UnitedWayNWGA on Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter for updates.
