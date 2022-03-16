The United Way’s Annual Meeting Celebration, via Facebook Live, was about celebrating the bright spots in our community.
The impact United Way had in 2021 was because of you and your generosity. Campaign Co-Chairs Isabel Pimentel and Mike Sanderson, along with President Amanda Burt, thanked all the CEOs, campaign teams and employees who supported United Way by giving, advocating and volunteering throughout the year.
Tim Baucom, United Way board chair, shared, “United Way’s mission is simple: Improving lives. Inspiring donors. Uniting community. We connect people in need with people who can help through the building blocks of a good life — education, basic needs and health. Over 50,000 lives are impacted by United Way in Whitfield and Murray counties each year.”
Baucom also shared some highlights from 2021.
“This year has certainly presented many unforeseen challenges. United Way is thankful to all the donors, volunteers and community partners who continue to believe in United Way’s mission. Together we can respond, recover, re-imagine and rebuild a stronger post-pandemic community.
"United Way continues to reach donors and volunteers during these difficult times, both virtually and in-person. With great challenges, creativity and innovation were born. As we look ahead to another season filled with unknowns, please know this — you can count on United Way. United Way of Northwest Georgia and their community partners stand ready to serve our friends and neighbors.
"This past year we are grateful to have four new companies coming on board and supporting United Way, either through a corporate gift or an employee campaign. We are very thankful to our loyal corporate supporters who have continued to step up and spearhead our campaign even during these trials and hardships. We could not have done this without our wonderful individual donors. These results would not happen without the support of each one of you. Thank you to everyone who supported United Way this past year.
"I would like to thank and recognize our outgoing committee chairs and board members. Isabel Pimentel, 2021 campaign co-chair. Mike Sanderson, 2021 campaign co-chair. Madeline Toelke, Young Leaders Society co-chair, served from 2020-21. John Forrester, board of directors, served from 2018-21. Ken Jackson, board of directors, served from 2014-21. Chuck McClurg, board of directors, served from 2020-21. Stuart Nelson, Volunteer Center Cabinet chair and board of directors, served from 2020-21. Pat Sain, board of directors, served from 2012-21. Kenny Sheppard, board of directors, served from 2019-21. These volunteers have been very dedicated to the mission of United Way. Thank you again for your time and commitment to serve.
"Last, but certainly not least, Mike Sanderson and Isabel Pimentel led a robust campaign and raised over $4.125 million for our local community!”
Sanderson and Pimentel presented the Corporate Campaign Awards, and said thank you to the CEOs, their campaign team and all the employees who support us throughout this past year. Pimentel shared, “I would like to thank everyone who played a part in helping us meet our goal, especially our Campaign Cabinet.”
United Way annually awards corporate partners for reaching strategic giving levels, achieving 5-Star Champion status and earning top ranks.
United Way 5-Star Champion Award commitments
- Make a CEO gift and a corporate pledge.
- Choose a dynamic campaign coordinator and team.
- Allow employees to go on United Way Impact Tours.
- Host leadership and company-wide campaign meetings with dollars up over last year and reported to United Way by Oct. 31.
- Encourage employees to volunteer with United Way.
United Way Strategic Partner levels
- $25,000 Community Champion
- $50,000 Community Collaborator
- $100,000 Community Patron
- $250,000 Community Samaritan
- $500,000 Community Builder
- $1 million Community Pillar
2020-21 United Way Corporate Awards
- Americhem: Highest Participation Award
- Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty: Small Business Influencer
- Dalton Utilities: 5-Star Champion, Community Collaborator and Above and Beyond Award
- Dorsett Industries: 5-Star Champion and Community Patron Award
- Engineered Floors: 5-Star Champion and Community Builder Award
- Ford of Dalton: Newcomer Award
- Huali Floors: Newcomer Award
- Marketing Alliance Group: 5-Star Champion, Community Patron and Largest Percentage Growth Award
- Marsh & McClennan: Newcomer Award
- Material Handling Inc.: 5-Star Champion
- Mohawk Industries: 5-Star Champion and Community Builder Award
- Novalis Innovative Flooring: Newcomer Award
- Phenix Flooring: 5-Star Champion Award
- Shaw Industries: 5-Star Champion, Community Pillar and Largest Dollar Increase Award
- Textile Management Associates: Community Patron
- Textile Rubber & Chemical Co.: Community Patron Award
- Truist: Community Champion Award
Landon Hair, 2022 board chair, shared his “2022 Power of Community” message for continued success at United Way. He closed the meeting and invited everyone to accept United Way’s call to action — "Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Live United."
An additional key highlight from 2021 included United Way’s continued work in education through the Youth United Initiative. We hosted our Youth United Initiative Kickoff at the Junior Achievement Discovery Center here in Whitfield County.
Our Youth United program is exclusive to high school students who have a passion for serving the community. It develops and nurtures the next generation of philanthropic leaders by creating unique leadership and volunteer opportunities for students in Northwest Georgia.
This group is student led — it’s a place where teens can deep dive into community issues while teaching the importance of service, philanthropy and the nonprofit sector. Students plan volunteer projects and fundraising initiatives and receive service hours and special recognition by joining and volunteering.
For the past 21 years the United Way of Northwest Georgia has celebrated Make a Difference Day on the fourth Friday and Saturday in October. Phenix Flooring was the Premier Sponsor for the 2021 Make a Difference Day, and we had 10 volunteer projects. Phenix Flooring sponsored a volunteer project with United Way Community Partner Meals on Wheels in Murray County. Volunteers worked to install new flooring at the facility.
What’s on the horizon for 2022 and how can you get involved? Piet and Julian Dossche will follow Sanderson and Pimentel as the 2022 United Way campaign co-chairs. Volunteers interested in helping or companies interested in setting up a new campaign can contact Amy Ross at (706) 876-2552 or amy.ross@ourunitedway.org.
Visit ourunitedway.org to learn how to give, advocate and volunteer and to view United Way’s Annual Report. Follow United Way at facebook.com/unitedwaynwga and search @UnitedWayNWGA on Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter for updates.
