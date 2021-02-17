In the early morning of Feb. 2, selected JROTC cadets arrived at Dalton High School at 6, ready to implement what they learned and prepared for since the summer, for this very event.
The JPA (JROTC Program Accreditation) inspection consisted of seven events: the drill event, color guard event, continuous improvement briefing, service learning project briefing, cadet portfolios event, unit report and the instructor portfolios event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this inspection was done virtually. The drill and color guard events had to be recorded and then sent to the evaluator, Mr. Pruitt, a week in advance of the inspection day.
The first event was the continuous improvement briefing, which involved the top cadet leadership as well as the primary cadet staff. The briefing was about our battalion goal, which is for the Catamount Battalion to score 50% on the cadet challenge by April 16, 2021, and what measures we as a battalion took to reach this goal.
Following the continuous improvement briefing was the service learning project briefing, which explained our service learning project in December and how it positively affected our school and teachers amid the pandemic.
The next event was the cadet portfolios, which were broken down between first- and second-year cadets, and third- and fourth-year cadets. The cadets were asked questions regarding their goals and what they learned in JROTC.
The final event was the instructor portfolio, where the senior army instructor and the army instructor were asked questions from their portfolio about the program and their leadership.
The results were revealed after the all the events were completed. The drill event scored 14.5/15 points, the color guard event scored 12.5/15 points, the continuous improvement briefing scored 33/35 points and the service learning project briefing, cadet portfolios, instructor portfolios and the unit report all received full credit, resulting in our battalion scoring a 97.5/100 on our 2021 JPA inspection.
This score not only maintained our title of "Honor Unit with Distinction" but was also higher than our previous score in 2017, which was a 96.5/100.
