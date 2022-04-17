5 generations

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.