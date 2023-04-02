Congratulations to the five Georgia Scholars from Whitfield County Schools.
Kennedy Hughes and Liam Roche from Coahulla Creek High School and Rylei Brown, David Minter and Nathan Torbett from Northwest Whitfield High School are among the 154 graduating high school seniors named 2023 Georgia Scholars.
The Georgia Department of Education honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life through the Georgia Scholar program.
“I extend my sincerest congratulations to the 2023 Georgia Scholars,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These 154 Class of 2023 seniors worked hard, became leaders in their schools and communities, and took advantage of the opportunities offered in Georgia public schools. I wish them continued success as they embark on their futures, including plans for after high school and beyond. I know they’ll continue to make us all proud.”
The five Whitfield County Schools Georgia Scholars carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school, performed excellently in all courses, successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities, and assumed leadership roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.
