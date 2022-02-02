Petite but powerful, Shirley Chisholm stood before a crowd on Jan. 25, 1972, in Brooklyn, New York — a pioneer for Black women in politics.
That day, 50 years ago, she declared her bid for President of the United States, less than a decade after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that had outlawed discrimination.
Her background working in organizations that fought for voting and civil rights had paved the way to her becoming in 1969 the first Black woman to enter the halls of Congress; her campaign motto was “unbought and unbossed.”
“She understood what we were lacking in America, and being ‘unbought’ is to stand up for yourself, understanding that nobody can take away from you what's inside of you,” said Barbara Bullard, president of The Shirley Chisholm Institute. “She was a well-rounded Black woman that knew that nobody can take anything away from her and that her power is from within."
Chisholm’s welcome in the House was not hospitable, as she was known to be vocal despite being a freshman in Congress. Unspoken rules of the House were for first-term members to “fly under the radar,” as noted in a U.S. House of Representatives blog archives.
“I have no intention of just sitting quietly and observing,” Chisholm said in her first House speech, where she spoke against the Vietnam War and funding to support it.
Chisholm faced and fended off sexism and racism during her campaigns and tenure, but vocally stood firm and confident in her beliefs. While in Congress, the trailblazer championed benefits for domestic workers, improved access to education, rights for immigrants and expanding childcare for women. Her successful campaign was attributed to her visits to college campuses, garnering much of the young vote, and to a Spanish-speaking background, Bullard said.
“She brought to the table 'Black Power' and anti-war, and economic discourse," Bullard said. "Even when she won her seat in Congress, she was building a multi-ethnic coalition. She was speaking to all the communities in our district, she didn’t alienate.”
Ultimately, in her 1972 presidential run, Chisholm garnered 152 delegate votes, or 10%, among the crowded field at the Democratic National Convention; George McGovern went on to win the party’s nomination but lost the presidency to Richard Nixon.
Chisholm — also a founder of the Congressional Black Caucus — continued her run in Congress until 1983.
“I think she knew her role was historic and she also felt that it would lay the foundation for the future generations of Black women to actually move into powerful, political roles for systematic change in our communities,” Bullard said. “She’s the ultimate visionary. She already thought about President (Barack) Obama before President Obama even thought about President Obama.”
Chisholm died at age 80 in 2005, unable to witness Obama being elected as the country’s first Black president. Nearly 50 years after Chisholm’s presidential run, Kamala Harris sought the presidency in 2019 and was subsequently elected as the first Black female vice president alongside President Joe Biden.
Now, 50 years later, more Black women have been seeking — and winning — high office.
50 years since Chisholm: Black women shape party, communities, states
Across the U.S., Black women made great leaps in making a difference in their communities, states and the nation — despite the obstacles and stereotyping they faced.
Patricia Russo, executive director of That Campaign School at Yale — which offers political campaign training program for women — said Black enrollment in the program has increased as Black women seek to overcome challenging, sometimes brutal campaigns. U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia, both Democrats, are Black alumni of TCSYale.
"Our student demographics have changed significantly in our 26-year history. Earlier in our school's history, the median age of a student attending our school was mid- to late 40s, and were predominantly Caucasian," Russo said. "Fast forward to the early 2000s, we began to see a shift in our demographics, trending younger and more diverse. Now, the median age of a student attending our school is early 30s and the majority of women attending our school are women of color.
"While there are a myriad of challenges Black women face when they run for office, the largest hurdles we continue to observe over our 26 years are fundraising and access," Russo said. "All women on the campaign trail face challenging moments while running for office or running campaigns, and our Black candidates, disproportionately so."
In its "Black Women in American Politics 2021" report, Higher Heights Leadership Fund and Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, reports that Black women have increased their representation as a percentage of all state legislators from 2.6% in 2001 to 4.8% as of the fall of 2021.
Black women have become a larger proportion of all women state legislators, increasing from 11.3% of women state legislators in 2001 to 15.5% of all women state legislators in 2021.
Attica Scott, elected in 2017 to the Kentucky House of Representatives, is one of two Black women currently serving in the state's general assembly where Black people make up 8% of the state’s population.
When she was elected in 2017, she was the first Black woman in the general assembly since 2000, after defeating a white male incumbent who had held the seat for more than 30 years. Challenges in fundraising pushed her and her team to a more hands-on approach of door-to-door canvassing and hosting community meetings, though still met with obstacles.
“I know there were times where I went to doors in the predominantly white East-end and I would literally see people peek behind their curtain, see it was me and not come to the door,” Scott said. “And then the next weekend, I would send some of my white volunteers and they would come back and say, ‘Oh, we had a great time and spoke to lots of people.’ So it was very clear that that kind of hesitancy existed based on race.”
The politician has turned some heads and caused some commotion with her loc'd hair, but is pushing for more minority women in government to help advance bills that affect minorities and women, a task she has found to be near impossible in the male-dominated arena.
"I definitely want to change the face of political power and representation in Kentucky, that and hope that we can change the way people see us and make sure that folks know we are here and that we are claiming our space and owning or power and using our voices," said Scott, who is running for a Kentucky congressional seat this year.
Most Black women who have followed in the steps of Shirley Chisholm — the first Black female elected to Congress and the first Black presidential candidate — identify as Democrat in their respective races. Currently, 24 Black women hold congressional seats, making up 4.5% of Congress, and all of them are Democrats.
Alan Minsky, executive director of Progressive Democrats of America, said an increasing number of Black women have entered races supporting progressive Democrat values —including health care access, women's rights and economic and social justice.
On a more local level, that importance of Black woman in leadership is even more important. Beating out an eight-term incumbent in 2020, Ivi McDaniel serves in small, rural Pell City, Alabama, alongside five white men as the city’s first Black councilwoman.
While her district is majority Black, and she attributes her victory largely to her door-to-door campaign style, she admits to having to overcome the “angry Black woman” stereotype.
McDaniel highlighted the importance of minority leaders, even at the local level, to advocate for Black communities whose needs were overlooked — something as simple as adding a restroom to their community park.
“The Black community had been asking and asking and asking for an update on their park,” she said. “I was over there campaigning and saw there were no restrooms. I was like, 'This cannot be the case because this a park where kids come and play and they have nowhere to use the restroom,' and that was all these people wanted was a restroom at the park.”
She presented a park restroom proposal to the city council in the capital budget. The council approved it — and more.
“Not only did they put out a very nice male and female restroom, but they redid the whole park and the people were really excited because somebody thought about them,” McDaniel said.
As of fall 2021, eight Black women were serving as mayors of the top 100 most populous cities in the U.S., according to the CAWP report.
No Black woman has ever been elected governor in the U.S., though Stacey Abrams of Georgia is making moves to change that through her second gubernatorial race this year. Abrams — who has been recognized as the champion behind Georgia’s increased voter participation and flipping Georgia to a Democrat state in the 2020 elections —became the first Black woman to receive a major party nomination for governor in 2018.
50 years since Chisholm: unsung women of color seen, heard across the U.S.
In so many ways, Shirley Chisholm paved the way for women of color who in the past 50 years have made great strides in being elected to office across the nation.
Below are some unsung Black women who have made a lasting impact:
• 1971: Loise Butler Washington, a student at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma, began working for then-U.S. House Speaker Carl Albert at the age of 20, eventually becoming his appointments and scheduling secretary. Washington went on to serve on various local, state and national boards and committees.
• 1972: Barbara Jordan of Texas was the first Black woman from the South elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
• 1973: Leila Foley-Davis was elected mayor of Taft, Oklahoma, making her one of the nation's first elected Black female mayors.
• 1978: Velvalea “Vel” Phillips was elected Wisconsin’s secretary of state, becoming the first Black woman to hold a statewide executive office in the country.
• 1992: Illinois Democrat Carol Moseley Braun became the first Black woman and the first woman of color to be elected to the U.S. Senate.
• 1992: Pamela Carter became the first Black women in the country elected to a state attorney general position. She was elected in Indiana.
• 1998: Denise Nappier was elected as state treasurer in Connecticut and served for 20 consecutive years in the position. She was the first Black woman to hold a state treasurer position in the country.
• 2008: Barack Obama was elected as the country's first Black president, bringing the first Black First Lady, Michelle Obama, to the White House.
• 2014: One of a handful of Black women to have served as lieutenant governor around the country, Jenean Hampton was elected as Kentucky’s first.
• 2016: After nearly 20 years with no Black woman in the Kentucky legislature, Attica Scott was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives during a three-person Primary election. She and Pamela Stevenson — elected in 2020 — are the only Black women among 138 members of the Kentucky General Assembly.
• 2018: Barbara Jelks became the first Black woman to serve on the Colquitt County Commission in rural Georgia where Black people make up nearly 22% of the population.
• 2020: Kamala Harris elected as the first Black and south Asia female Vice President of the U.S.
"I am thinking about (my mother) and the generations of women, Black women — Asian, white, Latina, Native American women who surround our nation — who throughout our nation’s history have paved the way for this moment tonight. Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all. Including the Black women who are too often overlooked, but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy. All the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote for over a century," she said in her Nov. 7, 2020, acceptance speech.
• 2020: Ivi McDaniel elected as Pell City, Alabama's, first Black councilwoman in a small town in rural Alabama.
• 2022: Stacey Abrams takes a second run at governor of Georgia, hopeful to become the country's first Black female governor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.