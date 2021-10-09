50th anniversary
Brandon Streeter, age 38, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
