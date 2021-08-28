50th wedding anniversary
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Joseph Oliver Lewis Franklin, age 75, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Chad Lee Hicks, 43, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away on August 26, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Awestruck': Local man sinks $20,000 hole-in-one in tournament at The Farm
- Area Arrests for Aug. 21/22
- Area Arrests for Aug. 24
- UPDATED: City of Dalton to provide COVID-19 treatment that can reduce hospitalizations and deaths
- Chattanooga man indicted for murder for Dalton shooting
- City of Dalton press conference Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 treatment
- Hamilton Medical Center's COVID patients, those in ICU and on ventilators continue to soar
- Area Arrests for Aug. 27
- Number of COVID patients, those in ICU and on ventilators at Hamilton Medical Center climb again
- Area Arrests for Aug. 25
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.