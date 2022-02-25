50th wedding anniversary
Mr. Larry "Fly Man" Howard Bennett, age 71, of Cohutta, Georgia passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He was born on November 3, 1950. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Thomas and Julia Viola Bennett. He is survived by his sons, Cyrus and Hayley Bennett of…
Mr. Wade Powers, age 75, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was born on September 25, 1946. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton.
Ms. Martha Louise Franks, age 75, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Monday, February 21, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Mrs. Maria Fraire, age 61, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Monday, February 21, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
- Area Arrests for Feb. 22
- Deaths of Whitfield County couple under investigation by sheriff's office, GBI
- Dalton Utilities raises electric rates for first time since 2015 due to rising fuel costs
- Breakthrough year for Murray girls won't include region title; Lady Indians fall to top-seeded LFO in region finals
- Former jail site expected to become multi-family development
- Man convicted of rape, kidnapping; faces up to life in prison
- Streak busters: Phenomenal freshmen, stifling defense help Lady Bruins end Pickens win streak, take region championship
- Murray girls hold on against Franklin County for Sweet 16 berth, first playoff win in 44 years
- Area Arrests for Feb. 23
- Dalton looking to acquire right-of-way on Market Street for streetscaping
