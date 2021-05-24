58-year-old Dalton man identified as pedestrian killed Friday

Authorities have identified the man struck and killed by an SUV Friday night in Dalton as Salvador Rodriguez, 58, of Dalton.
Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates said Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said a report on the incident was not available Monday afternoon.
"The traffic unit has a great deal of investigative work to do on a crash like this so they often don’t write the initial report in the same time frame as regular patrol does," he said.
In a statement Friday, the police department said a man was was hit by a Ford Explorer while trying to cross Glenwood Avenue near its intersection with Tyler Street around 9:30 p.m. The statement said early investigation indicated the man had left a store and was trying to cross westbound when he was hit by the SUV traveling in the outside southbound lane.
"There have not been any charges filed in this crash at this time and the investigation is ongoing," Frazier said Monday. "I do not anticipate that any final decisions on charges will be made anytime soon."
