The Breanna Leigh Chadwick Memorial Foundation will hold Bree’s Miles of Memories, a 5k race and fun run, on Saturday.
The race will take place at Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Parkway in Canton. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. The fun run will start at 9 a.m. and the 5k will start at 9:15 a.m.
Chadwick, of Canton, died in July 2022 after being hit by a gate at the Chatsworth Saddle Club during the Wagon Train observance. A horse “struck” the gate and “caused it to strike” Chadwick, a Murray County Fire Department spokesman said at the time.
According to her obituary, Chadwick “grew up playing softball, basketball and lacrosse and was attending Reinhardt University to be a third-grade teacher. She loved all kids and they loved her. She touched so many lives and will continue for many years.”
“She always had a beautiful smile ... ,” the obituary said. “... most of all she loved her family and friends.”
According to the website for the event, https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Canton/BreesMilesofMemories, proceeds will benefit the Breanna Leigh Chadwick Memorial Foundation.
The website said the foundation "will strive to be the embodiment of Breanna’s virtue, passion and servant’s heart. Our work will include educating the general public on the needs of the community, promoting and orchestrating continued learning through book donations, and adopting an at-risk family during the holidays."
Awards will be presented to overall winners and for five-year age groups.
$500 will be awarded to the team with the most registered runners.
In honor of Chadwick’s love of Dr. Seuss, runners are encouraged to dress up as a Dr. Seuss character.
Registration is $27.50 for the fun run and $37.50 for the 5k through noon Friday. Runners can also choose a “no swag” option which is $22.50 for the fun run and $32.50 for the 5k. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Canton/BreesMilesofMemories.
