Six Whitfield County high school students have advanced to the semifinal round in the highly competitive and prestigious Georgia Governor's Honors (GHP) program for the 2020-2021 school year.
The six semifinalists are Northwest Whitfield High School juniors Charlotte Edwards (theater) and Luke Giles (math) and sophomores Rylei Brown (biology) and Ben Smith (social studies), as well as Southeast Whitfield High School sophomores Jade Bearden (social students) and Jayden Richmond (theater).
GHP is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program.
These students, initially nominated by their classroom teachers at their respective schools, completed their applications in the fall and were selected as district representatives and submitted for the state competition. Their applications, including writings and performances, were chosen by adjudicators with GHP and were selected to move on to the statewide semifinal round.
The six semifinalists now can interview or audition virtually or in person at Berry College in Rome on Feb. 27 or March 6 for a chance to participate in the four-week, summer residential program in June. Finalists and alternates will be announced March 26. According to the GHP organizers, scheduled events may be changed or rescheduled due to the ongoing pandemic.
